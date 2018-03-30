UPUA, Borough To Officially Unveil ‘You Are Welcome Here’ Banners

The State College Borough and the University Park Undergraduate Association are teaming up to host an unveiling ceremony for their new “You Are Welcome Here” banners. The ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 2 in the State College Municipal Building lobby.

Our “You Are Welcome Here” banners are up in State College! Here’s a sneak peek, but we’d love to see you at the unveiling on Monday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Borough Building. pic.twitter.com/2kCbxTLRmm — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) March 28, 2018

The banners, a joint effort between the Borough and UPUA, are currently displayed on light posts throughout downtown. UPUA spent just more than $6,000 on 90 total banners.

“These banners showcase the diversity of student residents in State College,” the organizations said in a press release. “Inspired by a similar initiative in eastern Michigan, UPUA developed the banners to help reach its goal in promoting global equality in the community.”

Monday’s unveiling will feature speakers from both the university and the Borough.