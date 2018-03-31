Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Ohio State 18-10

Penn State women’s lacrosse improved to 3-0 in Big Ten play with an emphatic 18-10 win over Ohio State on senior day in Columbus.

Madison Carter led Penn State’s offense with a game-high five goals in Saturday’s victory at the Horseshoe.

How It Happened

Ohio State took an early 3-0 lead over the Nittany Lions five minutes into the contest, but Penn State responded with three straight goals to tie it up. Two goals apiece from Carter and Rachel Rosen helped Missy Doherty’s squad take a 7-6 lead into the half.

In her first collegiate start, Rosen, a freshman attacker from Port Washington, NY, tallied a career-high five points (three assists). Maria Auth and Sophia Triandafils also scored two goals for the Nittany Lions, while senior captain Katie O’Donnell provided a hat trick.

Lucy Lowe and Madison Cunningham combined for five saves in the victory — Penn State’s first game in more than a week after beating Johns Hopkins 13-12 in overtime. The Nittany Lions dominated the second half against the Buckeyes, putting together both a three-goal and a four-goal run.

Player of the Game

Madison Carter | Junior | Attacker

The Davidsonville, MD, native finished with five goals and eight draw controls. She leads Penn State’s offense with 40 goals this season.

What’s Next?

No. 18 Penn State (8-4) heads to Charlottesville next Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against the Virginia Cavaliers.