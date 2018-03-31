PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Ohio State 18-10

By Ethan Kasales
3/31/18 2:51 pm

Penn State women’s lacrosse improved to 3-0 in Big Ten play with an emphatic 18-10 win over Ohio State on senior day in Columbus.

Madison Carter led Penn State’s offense with a game-high five goals in Saturday’s victory at the Horseshoe.

How It Happened

Ohio State took an early 3-0 lead over the Nittany Lions five minutes into the contest, but Penn State responded with three straight goals to tie it up. Two goals apiece from Carter and Rachel Rosen helped Missy Doherty’s squad take a 7-6 lead into the half.

In her first collegiate start, Rosen, a freshman attacker from Port Washington, NY, tallied a career-high five points (three assists). Maria Auth and Sophia Triandafils also scored two goals for the Nittany Lions, while senior captain Katie O’Donnell provided a hat trick.

Lucy Lowe and Madison Cunningham combined for five saves in the victory — Penn State’s first game in more than a week after beating Johns Hopkins 13-12 in overtime. The Nittany Lions dominated the second half against the Buckeyes, putting together both a three-goal and a four-goal run.

Player of the Game

Madison Carter | Junior | Attacker

The Davidsonville, MD, native finished with five goals and eight draw controls. She leads Penn State’s offense with 40 goals this season.

What’s Next?

No. 18 Penn State (8-4) heads to Charlottesville next Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Williams, Elliston Talk Women’s Soccer Trip To Nicaragua

Penn State women’s soccer spent spring break in Nicaragua celebrating the country’s 10-year anniversary of its Soccer Without Borders program.

Penn State Men’s Hockey Loses To Denver 5-1

Katie O’Donnell’s Heroics Lead Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Past Johns Hopkins 13-12

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

