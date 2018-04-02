PSU news by
THON 2019 Announces Executive Committee

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/2/18 6:47 pm

Penn State students might’ve just wrapped up another successful THON weeks ago, but the event is preparing to do it all again through the next year. The executive committee oversees each individual committee to ensure that all moving parts of the event are running smoothly.

THON announced the crew who will lead the charge for the 2019 event. Here’s the full list of 17 directors:

Executive Director: Kelly McCready
Communications: Emily Purnell
Dancer Relations: Tim Seydel
Alumni Engagement: Lulu Hamm
Development: Katie Solomon
Entertainment: Mary Papandreas
Family Relations: Elizabeth DeMarshall
Finance: Regina Duesler
Hospitality: Zachary Kiehn
Merchandise: Thomas Andrews
OPPerations: Brendan Hanna
Public Relations: Maddy Hughes
Event Safety: Natalie Hanson
Volunteer Safety: Jess Tyrell
Special Events: Zachary Ceneviva
Supply Logistics: Brendan Flanagan
Technology: Ryan Anderson

Congratulations to those leading THON 2019!

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

