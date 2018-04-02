THON 2019 Announces Executive Committee

Penn State students might’ve just wrapped up another successful THON weeks ago, but the event is preparing to do it all again through the next year. The executive committee oversees each individual committee to ensure that all moving parts of the event are running smoothly.

THON announced the crew who will lead the charge for the 2019 event. Here’s the full list of 17 directors:

Executive Director: Kelly McCready

Communications: Emily Purnell

Dancer Relations: Tim Seydel

Alumni Engagement: Lulu Hamm

Development: Katie Solomon

Entertainment: Mary Papandreas

Family Relations: Elizabeth DeMarshall

Finance: Regina Duesler

Hospitality: Zachary Kiehn

Merchandise: Thomas Andrews

OPPerations: Brendan Hanna

Public Relations: Maddy Hughes

Event Safety: Natalie Hanson

Volunteer Safety: Jess Tyrell

Special Events: Zachary Ceneviva

Supply Logistics: Brendan Flanagan

Technology: Ryan Anderson

