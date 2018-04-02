THON 2019 Announces Executive Committee
Penn State students might’ve just wrapped up another successful THON weeks ago, but the event is preparing to do it all again through the next year. The executive committee oversees each individual committee to ensure that all moving parts of the event are running smoothly.
THON announced the crew who will lead the charge for the 2019 event. Here’s the full list of 17 directors:
Executive Director: Kelly McCready
Communications: Emily Purnell
Dancer Relations: Tim Seydel
Alumni Engagement: Lulu Hamm
Development: Katie Solomon
Entertainment: Mary Papandreas
Family Relations: Elizabeth DeMarshall
Finance: Regina Duesler
Hospitality: Zachary Kiehn
Merchandise: Thomas Andrews
OPPerations: Brendan Hanna
Public Relations: Maddy Hughes
Event Safety: Natalie Hanson
Volunteer Safety: Jess Tyrell
Special Events: Zachary Ceneviva
Supply Logistics: Brendan Flanagan
Technology: Ryan Anderson
Introducing the THON 2019 Executive Committee — We are excited to see all that you will accomplish this year, For The Kids. pic.twitter.com/YItFlJ0pEZ
— Penn State THON™ (@THON) April 2, 2018
Congratulations to those leading THON 2019!
Comments