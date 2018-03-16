Kelly McCready Named THON 2019 Executive Director

Less than a month after THON weekend, the organization is already gearing up for next year’s dance marathon. THON named former Donor and Alumni Relations: Alumni Engagement Director Kelly McCready the Executive Director for THON 2019.

We are proud to announce the THON 2019 Executive Director, Kelly McCready! We are excited to see your vision and passion grow this organization, For The Kids. pic.twitter.com/EwoZqAJ69u — Penn State THON™ (@THON) March 16, 2018

McCready was also a Dancer Relations Committee Member for THON 2016 and an Alumni Engagement Captain for THON 2017 before heading the Alumni Engagement committee for THON 2018.

“I THON because I recognize that I have been given one chance at life, and in this one life, I cannot imagine my time being spent any other way besides the opportunity to make an impact in the life of a child, sibling, and family,” McCready told Onward State in October about why she THONs. “I have been blessed to have been given the privileges of family, health, etc. which are aspects of life I did not deserve more than any other individual. For some reason though, there are people who were born or given the diagnosis of cancer and other unavoidable diseases. It is up to me, someone who has the luxury of simply living, to give all I have to ensure every child has the same opportunities I did.”

McCready’s first task will be choosing the other directors to fill out her executive committee.

Congratulations, Kelly!