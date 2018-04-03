Justin Timberlake Bringing Man Of The Woods Tour To BJC

Justin Timberlake will perform his “Man of the Woods” tour at the Bryce Jordan Center on October 15, 2018. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9.

Timberlake is best known for tracks like “SexyBack,” “Mirrors,” and “Cry Me A River,” in addition to the “Trolls” soundtrack hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” He also released his album Man of The Woods two days before he performed the 2018 Super Bowl half time show in Minneapolis.

The “Man of the Woods” tour kicked off last month and will travel through North America before heading to Europe and then back to North America this fall for additional stops, including the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets will be available beginning Monday at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000.