PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Bringing Man Of The Woods Tour To BJC

By Elissa Hill
4/3/18 9:40 am

Justin Timberlake will perform his “Man of the Woods” tour at the Bryce Jordan Center on October 15, 2018. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9.

Timberlake is best known for tracks like “SexyBack,” “Mirrors,” and “Cry Me A River,” in addition to the “Trolls” soundtrack hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” He also released his album Man of The Woods two days before he performed the 2018 Super Bowl half time show in Minneapolis.

The “Man of the Woods” tour kicked off last month and will travel through North America before heading to Europe and then back to North America this fall for additional stops, including the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets will be available beginning Monday at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Midnight seems hours away for Cinderella story Bradley’s Cheesesteaks.

Analyzing Guard Tony Carr’s Draft Status

Carr will hope to hear his name called June 21 in the NBA Draft.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend