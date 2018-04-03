Michael Robinson Visits Saquon Barkley In NFL Network’s ‘Back2Campus’

Former Penn State offensive standout and Heisman finalist Michael Robinson came back to his alma mater to visit Saquon Barkley in a new installment of the NFL Network’s series “Back2Campus.”

In the video, the duo can be seen visiting different spots on campus, including the Lasch Building, the HUB, and the Morgan Academic Center. Robinson was taken aback by how much the football complex has changed since his days playing for the Nittany Lions.

The two discussed a variety of topics, including why Barkley chose to commit to Penn State despite the negative image created by the Sandusky Scandal. They also talked about what the Penn State football culture truly is, which Robinson said is “defined.”

Barkley said Robinson’s time at Penn State motivated him to get better — Robinson was the last Offensive Player of the Year Award winner, so Barkley said seeing his name on the wall with that title made Barkley want to work harder and accomplish more.

“This is what the weight room looks like now, huh?” Robinson said, taking a look around Penn State’s state-of-the-art fitness center. “This is why you’re probably so explosive, huh?”

Barkley even took Robinson into the team meeting room, where he showed the former Penn State quarterback the two National Championship trophies, as well as two empty trophy cases for motivation.

Even though Robinson made his trip back to Happy Valley to see Barkley last month, the video of the two Penn State legends won’t air on television until April 26, the day the NFL Draft begins. In the meantime, you can watch the video here.