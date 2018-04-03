PSU news by
Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/3/18 3:34 am

This is March April. With one Final Four wrapping up last night, the true springtime test of greatness is about to get underway as four restaurants are still alive in Onward State’s Best State College Drunk Food Bracket.

Keep voting to set the table (heh) for our championship matchup.

Mad Mex Burritos (81.5% over Phyrst Fries) vs. Gumby’s Pokey Stix (80.4% over Wings Over)

Both semifinalists punched their tickets to the fourth round of the tournament with dominant Elite Eight performances, each earning more than four-fifths of the popular vote. How a bar favorite exclusive to 21-year-olds fares against a local and historic classic will be telling of how good those burritos I have only heard about from a few good, well-aged men and women really are.

Bradley’s Cheesesteaks (95.6% over Are U Hungry) vs. Insomnia Cookies (82% over McDonalds)

“‘”DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!” -Al Michaels, February 22, 1980’
-Anthony Colucci, March 26, 2018″ – Anthony Colucci, April 3, 2018

Fifth-seeded Cinderella story Bradley’s shockingly knocked off and embarrassed second-seeded Are U Hungry in the biggest upset since…the previously underrated cheesesteaks joint took down third-seeded Sheetz with 78.9 percent of the popular vote.

Bradley’s will be praying to Sister Jean for a better fare than Loyola Chicago in the Final Four when it is tasked with getting past a battle-tested Insomnia Cookies, which blew out the Miscellaneous region’s top seed, McDonalds, last week.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations.

