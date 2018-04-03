PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Penn State Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month With Variety Of Events

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
4/3/18 10:00 am

Penn State will observe National Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a number of talks, walks, and workshops throughout April.

The focus of this year’s events is “supporting survivors, educating the public about sexual assault, and providing spaces to share stories.” Many of the month’s events will coincide with UPUA’s Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week, which will take place in mid-April.

Here’s the full list of events:

What Were You Wearing? Survivor Art Installation

The project originated at the University of Arkansas in 2013 and was inspired by Mary Simmerling’s poem “What I Was Wearing,” challenging the notion that sexual assault is connected to how one dresses. The Gender Equity Center will display clothing that matches the descriptions of stories of sexual violence from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 4 in 134 HUB.

Men Against Violence Walk

The Gender Equity Center’s Men Against Violence group will sponsor a walk to break the stigma that sexual violence is a women’s issue. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall with a short discussion and sign-making sessions, followed by the talk outside. The event is also a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Honoring Survival: Tranforming the Spirit

This event, co-sponsored by the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, is an annual part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, honoring the strength of those affected by interpersonal violence and supporting their healing process. Attendees can hear survivor stories through poetry, music, and storytelling at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9 in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center’s Memorial Lounge. The event is also a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Wade Davis: Won’t You Celebrate With Me

Former NFL cornerback and the NFL’s first Diversity and Inclusion Consultant Wade Davis will visit campus for a discussion on sexual violence, consent, and toxic masculinity on college campuses. Davis will use “Won’t you celebrate with me,” a poem by Lucille Clinton, as the backdrop for his talk. He’ll be in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

Davis’ talk is co-sponsored by Residence Life and is a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Stevie Tran: She’s Still My Fraternity Brother

Attorney and author Stevie Tran will speak on the intersection of diversity litigation and social issues in the transgender community in a talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 from in 233B HUB. Tran is still an active member in Sigma Phi Beta national fraternity and helped develop its policy on gender. Her talk is co-sponsored by the LGBTQA Resource Center.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Gabriela

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

University Libraries To Host Second Annual Edible Book Festival

Student Orientation And Transition Programs Holding Auditions For Musical About Penn State

Follow on another platform

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Midnight seems hours away for Cinderella story Bradley’s Cheesesteaks.

Analyzing Guard Tony Carr’s Draft Status

Carr will hope to hear his name called June 21 in the NBA Draft.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend