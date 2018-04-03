Penn State Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month With Variety Of Events

Penn State will observe National Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a number of talks, walks, and workshops throughout April.

The focus of this year’s events is “supporting survivors, educating the public about sexual assault, and providing spaces to share stories.” Many of the month’s events will coincide with UPUA’s Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week, which will take place in mid-April.

Here’s the full list of events:

What Were You Wearing? Survivor Art Installation

The project originated at the University of Arkansas in 2013 and was inspired by Mary Simmerling’s poem “What I Was Wearing,” challenging the notion that sexual assault is connected to how one dresses. The Gender Equity Center will display clothing that matches the descriptions of stories of sexual violence from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 4 in 134 HUB.

Men Against Violence Walk

The Gender Equity Center’s Men Against Violence group will sponsor a walk to break the stigma that sexual violence is a women’s issue. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall with a short discussion and sign-making sessions, followed by the talk outside. The event is also a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Honoring Survival: Tranforming the Spirit

This event, co-sponsored by the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, is an annual part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, honoring the strength of those affected by interpersonal violence and supporting their healing process. Attendees can hear survivor stories through poetry, music, and storytelling at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9 in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center’s Memorial Lounge. The event is also a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Wade Davis: Won’t You Celebrate With Me

Former NFL cornerback and the NFL’s first Diversity and Inclusion Consultant Wade Davis will visit campus for a discussion on sexual violence, consent, and toxic masculinity on college campuses. Davis will use “Won’t you celebrate with me,” a poem by Lucille Clinton, as the backdrop for his talk. He’ll be in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

Davis’ talk is co-sponsored by Residence Life and is a part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

Stevie Tran: She’s Still My Fraternity Brother

Attorney and author Stevie Tran will speak on the intersection of diversity litigation and social issues in the transgender community in a talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 from in 233B HUB. Tran is still an active member in Sigma Phi Beta national fraternity and helped develop its policy on gender. Her talk is co-sponsored by the LGBTQA Resource Center.