Blue-White Weekend To Include LaVar Arrington All-Star Game, Fiesta Bowl Honor

Penn State football announced additional pre-game events — including an all-star game hosted by LaVar Arrington and a ceremony honoring the 2017 Fiesta Bowl champions — as well as parking information for the annual Blue-White spring game on April 21.

Alumnus LaVar Arrington will hold his annual A11 Stars Bowl on the field of Beaver Stadium at 10 a.m. All players invited to the game will practice on campus in the week leading up to the Blue-White game and will play their game prior to the start of Penn State’s game. The game is free and open to the public.

Additionally, the 2017 Fiesta Bowl championship team will be recognized during the game.

These new events were announced on top of the already-announced Fan Fest, autograph session, and Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk, which will be held throughout the day on Saturday, April 21. All events are free and open to the public for Penn State fans of all ages.

The team also announced parking information for the weekend. Fans who were issued a 2018 Blue-White permit with their 2017 season permit can park free of charge and additional Blue-White permits are available to buy at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office. The Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 8 a.m. on gameday.

Overnight RV parking for the game begins on April 20 at 8 a.m.; if you don’t have an ORV permit, overnight parking in the RV lots will cost $100. Parking in the RV lots will cost $40 if you show up on game day.