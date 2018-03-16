Blue-White Weekend Kicks Off With Slew Of Pre-Game Events

Penn State football is almost back, baby. With the annual Blue-White spring game around the corner, the team released a list of pre-game events leading up to the kickoff on April 21.

The team bus will arrive at Beaver Stadium at 11:45 a.m. prior to the annual autograph session 12:15-1:05 p.m. outside each gate of the stadium. Additionally, the Blue-White Family Fun Zone will be held in Holuba Hall 9-11 a.m. featuring several Penn State sports teams running events for fans of all ages. The typical Fan Fest seen at all Penn State football home games will be up and running as usual on Curtin Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ninth annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk will be held the day after the Blue-White game at 11 a.m. The run, which has been held since 2009, will benefit the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania and concludes at the 50-yard line of Beaver Stadium. Participants can choose to run three miles or walk one mile as part of the event.

We’re just 36 days away from the return of Penn State football as the Blue-White game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium.