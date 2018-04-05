PSU news by
Hackers To Take Over Business Building For HackPSU’s 24-Hour Hackathon

HackPSU
By Gabriela Stevenson
4/5/18 4:06 am

HackPSU will host its annual weekend-spanning hackathon this Saturday and Sunday in the Business Building. Hacking officially begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Participants can enter individually, as partial teams, or as full teams of five people. There will be a team-building workshop before the event for anyone who wants to join a team. The hackathon is open to anyone over 18 years of age as of April 7, full-time students enrolled at a university, and college graduates of less than a year, regardless of skill level. Travel reimbursements are available for hackers who carpool with two or more people.

Hackers should bring a laptop or any device used for programming, their student ID, and overnight toiletries. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided for free during the event.

Here’s the full weekend schedule:

Saturday, April 7

  • 11 a.m.: Registration opens
  • 1 p.m.: Opening ceremony
  • 2 p.m.: Hacking starts and lunch is served
  • 7 p.m.: Dinner is served

Sunday, April 8

  • 1 a.m.: Late-night snack is served
  • 3 a.m.: Ice cream social
  • 10 a.m.: Brunch is served
  • 2 p.m.: Hacking ends and judging expo begins
  • 4 p.m.: Closing ceremony

You can also register for the event here.

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

