Hackers To Take Over Business Building For HackPSU’s 24-Hour Hackathon

HackPSU will host its annual weekend-spanning hackathon this Saturday and Sunday in the Business Building. Hacking officially begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Participants can enter individually, as partial teams, or as full teams of five people. There will be a team-building workshop before the event for anyone who wants to join a team. The hackathon is open to anyone over 18 years of age as of April 7, full-time students enrolled at a university, and college graduates of less than a year, regardless of skill level. Travel reimbursements are available for hackers who carpool with two or more people.

Hackers should bring a laptop or any device used for programming, their student ID, and overnight toiletries. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided for free during the event.

Here’s the full weekend schedule:

Saturday, April 7

11 a.m.: Registration opens

1 p.m.: Opening ceremony

2 p.m.: Hacking starts and lunch is served

7 p.m.: Dinner is served

Sunday, April 8

1 a.m.: Late-night snack is served

3 a.m.: Ice cream social

10 a.m.: Brunch is served

2 p.m.: Hacking ends and judging expo begins

4 p.m.: Closing ceremony

You can also register for the event here.