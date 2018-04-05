UPUA Swears In New Leaders, Elects 13th Assembly Committee Chairs

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s 13th Assembly met for the first time Wednesday night, swearing in its new president, vice president, and representatives before holding internal elections for committee chairs.

President Cody Heaton gave his first report to the Assembly, discussing a meeting he and Vice President Laura McKinney had last week with senior administrators to discuss their major platform initiatives. Heaton said administrators are particularly “in tune” with the initiative to remove paid homework services.

Borough Liaison Jake Griggs, who will remain at the post until May 1, said Monday’s Borough Council work session will be an important meeting for students to attend as Council considers changing overnight parking regulations. Council will likely vote on the proposal the following Monday, April 17.

The only nominee for Speaker of the Assembly was Bhavin Shah, who has served as an at-large representative in UPUA’s 11th and 12th Assemblies and as a freshman representative in UPUA’s 10th Assembly. He also chaired the Outreach Committee during the 12th Assembly and touted his experience working with students both within and outside of UPUA during his speech. Shah was confirmed unanimously.

College of Information Sciences and Technology Representative Chelsey Wood was nominated to serve as the 13th Assembly’s Academic Affairs Chair. With two years of experience on the committee under her belt, she spoke on her passion for academic affairs and specifically for working with the Faculty Senate, which has been called one of the hardest groups on campus for students to work with. Wood was confirmed unanimously.

College of Engineering Representative Ben Cutler was nominated to serve as Facilities Chair for the 13th Assembly. We’ll hark back now to Cutler’s experience vice chair of the 12th Assembly’s Facilities Committee under now-president Heaton. Cutler was also a champion for bringing massage chairs to the HUB Break Room. He was confirmed unanimously.

Current Borough Representative Jake Griggs was nominated to serve as the 13th Assembly’s Governmental Affairs Chair. It’s worth noting Griggs took a bus from home back to State College weekly last summer to attend Borough Council meetings and has continued attending these lengthy Monday night meetings throughout the 12th Assembly; he claims he enjoys it. Griggs was confirmed unanimously.

At-Large Representative Tyler Akers was nominated to serve as Student Life Chair for the 13th Assembly. Although he’s served on numerous committees during his time in UPUA, Akers said he’s found his passion with the Student Life Committee, of which he served as vice chair during the 12th Assembly. Answering his own favorite question, Akers said he gets out of the bed in the morning because of the people in his life, who motivate him to do great things.

Akers was criticized during discussion for his limited understanding of retention rates for students of color, but was subsequently praised for his willingness to work on new ideas other representatives can bring to the table. Previous UPUA assemblies have been criticized for voting “no” on candidates or legislation without voicing their concerns during discussion, so I must say it was refreshing to actually hear why members of the assembly chose to vote against confirming Akers as Student Life Chair. He was ultimately confirmed 34-2.

At-Large Representative Tom Dougherty was nominated to serve as the 13th Assembly’s State College Borough Representative. Dougherty served on the 12th Assembly’s Governmental Affairs Committee as a member of Freshman Council. Notably, Dougherty mentioned he’ll be traveling to Russia for a language program for half of this summer, and he plans to speak with Borough Manager Tom Fountaine about the possibility of video conferencing into meetings while abroad. Borough Council recently revised its resolution centered on the student representative to allow Council to remove the designated representative after three unexcused absences. Even so, Dougherty was confirmed unanimously.

Maura Ellsworth, who previously served as freshman council director, was also confirmed as the Chief of Staff for the 13th Assembly. The meeting adjourned at 10:07 p.m.

