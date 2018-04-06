Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Virginia 22-13

Penn State women’s lacrosse upset No. 10 Virginia 22-13 Friday night in Charlottesville.

Senior captain Katie O’Donnell led the Nittany Lions with a career-high eight points, while freshman Quinn Nicolai finished with six points in the decisive victory.

How It Happened

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but inclement weather forecasts forced officials to move it up. Penn State’s offense put on an absolute clinic in the first half, outscoring the Cavaliers 13-6 heading into the locker room.

O’Donnell became the 14th player in program history to reach 200 career points, recording a team-high six goals and two assists at Klöckner Stadium. Freshman goalkeeper Lucy Lowe went the distance for Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions. She had six saves.

Sophia Triandafils tallied two goals and two assists, while Maria Auth notched a hat trick and an assist. Despite outshooting the Nittany Lions 36-34, Virginia had no answer for Penn State’s dominant attack. It was by far the team’s most complete performance of the season.

Player of the Game

Katie O’Donnell | Senior | Midfielder

O’Donnell has now scored a goal in 36 straight games dating back to her sophomore season.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (9-4, 3-0 Big Ten) return to Panzer Stadium next Saturday when they host Northwestern at 6 p.m.