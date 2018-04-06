Valley Magazine Goes Sustainable, Announces Spring Cover Girl

Valley Magazine held a launch party Thursday to unveil its cover girl for this semester, Fanta Condé. A senior studying political science and philosophy, she’ll grace the cover of the 21st issue of the student-created life and style magazine.

Condé said she’s humbled by the opportunity to be Valley’s cover girl and is grateful to have the opportunity to champion the title of this semester’s cover feature, “Digging Deep.”

“It’s really about embracing intersectionality and understanding others not for just a singular identity, but a multifaceted perspective of understanding who a person is, where they come from, and why they think the way they think,” Condé said. “It’s really about dismantling barriers.”

In addition to breaking down barriers, Valley has made it a goal this semester to increase its sustainability. This semester’s issue will be made from 10 percent recycled paper, thanks to the efforts of Editor-in-Chief Caroline Rosini.

“[Sustainability] is kind of a personal passion of mine,” said Rosini, who’s minoring in environmental inquiry. “I thought Valley was the perfect platform to really further that…Since our product is primarily made of paper, why not make it a little bit more sustainable and have it be 10 percent recycled materials?”

Valley has worked with its printer, Jostens, throughout the semester to execute the idea, along with the University Park Allocation Committee, which fund the magazine each semester. Rosini said she hopes Valley will continue to use recycled paper beyond this semester, commending the magazine’s staff of 85 for their hard work.

“I feel like it’s just the responsible thing to do,” Rosini said. “It’s just one thing that we can do to make a sustainable difference.”

You can pick up your own copy of Valley Magazine April 16-19 at locations around campus and downtown, including in the HUB, outside the library, and outside the Corner Room.