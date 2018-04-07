Paternos Release Statement Ahead Of HBO Biopic Premiere

The Paterno family released a statement ahead of the premiere of HBO’s biopic on Joe Paterno, as reported by Mark Wogenrich of The Morning Call. Paterno airs Saturday at 8 p.m.

Scott Paterno sent this statement today regarding the premiere of 'Paterno' on HBO. pic.twitter.com/dxXIQ1L8NX — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 7, 2018

“The HBO movie regarding Joe Paterno is a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Jerry Sandusky’s crimes,” the statement reads. “Numerous scenes, events, and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired.”

Director Barry Levinson had previously stated that the film wouldn’t take any sides, instead going for a journalistic approach.

The family encourages those “truly concerned about the scourge of child sexual abuse” to read the report on child sexual victimization by former FBI agent Jim Clemente.

You can read the statement from the Paterno family transcribed below: