Home » Sandusky Scandal

Paternos Release Statement Ahead Of HBO Biopic Premiere

Dave Cole | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/7/18 3:48 pm

The Paterno family released a statement ahead of the premiere of HBO’s biopic on Joe Paterno, as reported by Mark Wogenrich of The Morning Call. Paterno airs Saturday at 8 p.m.

“The HBO movie regarding Joe Paterno is a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Jerry Sandusky’s crimes,” the statement reads. “Numerous scenes, events, and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired.”

Director Barry Levinson had previously stated that the film wouldn’t take any sides, instead going for a journalistic approach.

The family encourages those “truly concerned about the scourge of child sexual abuse” to read the report on child sexual victimization by former FBI agent Jim Clemente.

You can read the statement from the Paterno family transcribed below:

The HBO movie regarding Joe Paterno is a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Jerry Sandusky’s crimes. Numerous scenes, events, and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired. Everyone truly concerned about the scourge of child sexual abuse would be well served to read the report by former FBI agent, Jim Clemente, linked below. As events of the last few years have confirmed, predators are present throughout our society. It is our hope and prayer that society as a whole comes to a better understanding of who these criminals are and how they work so successfully to avoid detection.

[link to Clemente report]

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

