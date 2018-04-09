PSU news by
CGE Hosts March To Polls On First Day Of Graduate Student Union Elections

Tim Reams | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/9/18 12:23 am

The Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) will kick off the opening day of graduate student unionization elections Tuesday at University Park with a rally on Old Main before marching to the polls.

The rally begins at 1:45 p.m. with speakers prior to making the move to the Henderson Building, where voting is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“If you didn’t already have a vote plan in place, this is a great way to make sure you do! Join CGE and your fellow graduate assistants to make your voice is heard,” CGE wrote on the rally’s Facebook event page.

This is latest rally on Old Main in support of the potential union, after CGE members as well as supportive faculty members celebrated the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board’s ruling that Penn State’s graduate students on assistantships and traineeships have the right to unionize back in February.

Eligible students will have the chance to vote at University Park Tuesday through Friday, with times and locations listed here. Commonwealth campus students also have the chance to vote at various locations during the next two weeks.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

