Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

David Taylor became pretty used to guiding teams to championships while he wrestled at Penn State. This weekend’s Freestyle World Cup in Iowa City was no different for the two-time national champion, as the United States placed first, securing its first world title since 2013 in a tight 6-4 win over Azerbaijan.

We are World Cup champs! First title since 2003. U-S-A https://t.co/5OdFImH6Xn — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) April 9, 2018

Taylor was 4-0 in the two-day dual meet tournament, clocking four technical fall wins. His 12-2 technical fall win over Azerbaijan’s Aleksander Gustier in the gold medal match was part of a key stretch of three straight wins for the United States to open up the scoring after a slow start. A late takedown and turn at the buzzer gave Taylor the tech fall win.

The former Nittany Lion outscored opponents 45-5 in four matches.

The only other United States wrestler to tech fall his way through the tournament was Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder.

To reach the finals, the United States cruised through Group A, going 25-5 in the first three duals, including a ten-bout sweep over India.