PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By James Turchick
4/10/18 10:59 pm

Penn State (7-19) met the West Virginia University Mountaineers (14-15) in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park on Tuesday night, where the Nittany Lions tried to get any kind of momentum they could behind their season that’s been plagued with delays and losses.

The night ended in a narrowly decided defensive stalemate with its Big 12 opponent. Despite some free baseball, Penn State couldn’t come out victorious, falling 3-2.

How It Happened

The Mountaineers struck first, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning after a walk enabled West Virginia’s Braden Zarbnisky to get on base and eventually round the bases. Penn State’s starting pitcher Eric Mock threw another walk later in the inning, but struck out WVU’s designated hitter Chase Illig to end the first.

The game remained 2-0 in WVU’s favor until Jordan Bowersox homered in the bottom of the third to make the game 2-1. Due to strikeouts by Parker Hendershot, Logan Goodnight, and a fly out by Ryan Sloniger, the Mountaineers got to the plate again to hit. WVU’s Darius Hill singled to center field. Afterwards, Eric Mock struck out WVU’s next batter and a groundball to shortstop Logan Goodnight turned the next hit into a double play, ending the third inning.

Penn State went three-up and three-down in the top of the fourth inning. Heading into the bottom of the inning, Marko Borocich replaced Eric Mock on the mound. Borocich entered the game and struck out two batters, walked one, and finished the inning by striking out another WVU batter and keeping the game at 2-1.

Neither team scored again until the ninth, when Connor Klemann walked to first and advanced to second on Curtis Robison’s at-bat. Austin Riggins took Klemann’s spot on second base and Sam Kessler came into the game to pitch for the Mountaineers. Braxton Giavedoni stood up to bat for the Lions and drove Riggins home to tie the game and keep his team’s hopes alive.

Beginning the bottom of the tenth, WVU’s Darius Hill singled up the middle and made it to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Doanes. Kyle Gray walked to first and got closer to loading the bases.

Misery befell the Lions in the bottom of the tenth inning, when WVU’s Chase Illig- the same Chase Illig starting pitcher Eric Mock struck out to end the first inning- hit to left center field and pushed Darius Hill home to end the game.

Player of the Game

Eric Mock | Redshirt freshman | Pitcher

Penn State pitcher Eric Mock pitched three innings and tallied five strikeouts. Despite giving up the two runs, Mock pitched well and may have been able to do more if he’d been left in.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. The matchup will be held at Medlar Field and is the first time the in-conference rivals have faced each other this season.

About the Author

James Turchick

James is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism, James enjoys writing about anything weird and is deadly allergic to bees. Onward State people are very nice to him.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

The No. 17 Nittany Lion men were led by six individual title as they edged out LSU by eight points for the team title at the Battle of the Bayou.

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Student Life

Graduate Student Union Elections Open, CGE Marches To The Polls

“This is game day, y’all,” CGE co-president Jerome Clarke said to a round of cheers, kicking off the rally.

Homecoming To Replace King And Queen With Gender-Neutral Court

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Homecoming To Replace King And Queen With Gender-Neutral Court

Homecoming will no long crown a king and queen, instead naming two “Guide State Forward” award winners in an effort to promote gender-inclusivity.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

The Darkhorse Tavern downtown will close this summer, the business announced today. The last day of operation will be July 15, 2018.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend