Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

We spend too much of our time arguing over who’s right and who’s wrong. Penn State has taught me, above all, that even half of the energy we use to fight each other could cause some positive changes in the world, but we can’t get to that place because we’re too hung up on our own perceptions.

The only way we move forward is by working together to create the future we want because placing blame on the past is a waste of everyone’s time. If the future is anything like what I’ve seen students accomplish in my four years here, then I’m excited to step into it.

I’ve seen students raise millions of dollars not just for THON, but for so many causes that if I tried to list them I’d need a second senior column. I’ve seen sleepy State College grow into an entrepreneurial center that’s helping Pennsylvania expand economically. I’ve met people from everywhere imaginable in every field of study, their only thing in common being their desire to help others with what they’ve learned here.

In the four years since I arrived at 502 Packer Hall with my roommate Mason and no clue what we were doing, I’ve become comfortable with where I think Penn State is heading. I’m proud to have played whatever insignificant role I did with all of the students I’ve shared the experience with.

Riots, arrests, and drunk kids yelling on the news are what they show you, but what they don’t show is how students here are working to understand where society is going so we can create the future we need. Argue about anything you want, but know you could be doing more for the world. We all can do more, for what it’s worth. Penn State students aren’t arguing anymore — we’re just trying to do some good for those who need it. Please let us do that or go argue somewhere else.