Join Our Team As A Digital Sales Rep

By Staff
4/12/18 11:24 am

Onward State is looking for a digital sales rep to help grow our media partners program.

In this position, you’ll work directly with our media partners to help them grow their businesses by reaching and engaging with Onward State’s digital audience, as well as finding new partners interested in our partner program opportunities.

Primary responsibilities include:

  • Actively engaging with clients in field calls and visits
  • Achieving or exceeding individual and team digital revenue targets in the market

Required skills:

  • Excellent writing and grammar
  • Proficiency in tools like Google Drive or Microsoft Office Suite

Previous experience a plus in:

  • General sales
  • Google DFP
  • Google Analytics
  • Understanding of ad banners
  • Advertising sales

This position is commission-based and training is provided. Living in State College is a plus but not a requirement.

If this sounds like a fit for you, please apply by filling out this form.

