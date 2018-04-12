Nazeer Bostick Leaving Penn State Hoops

Penn State men’s basketball is down another guard from its 2017-18 roster as rising junior Nazeer Bostick announced his intent to transfer on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“Naz indicated that he is interested in continuing his basketball career at a program where he can play a more significant role,” head coach Pat Chambers said. “We fully support Naz in his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. He’ll always be a part of our Penn State family.”

Bostick averaged 4.7 points and 17.2 minutes per game in his 35 outings last season, making three starts.

He played in the opening game of the Nittany Lions’ NIT Championship run, but missed three of the final four games — registering just eight minutes against Mississippi State — after he was charged with possession of Marijuana prior to the Notre Dame second-round clash.

Two of Penn State’s starting guards, Shep Garner and Tony Carr, have graduated and declared for the NBA Draft, respectively.