Nazeer Bostick Leaving Penn State Hoops

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/12/18 4:36 pm

Penn State men’s basketball is down another guard from its 2017-18 roster as rising junior Nazeer Bostick announced his intent to transfer on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“Naz indicated that he is interested in continuing his basketball career at a program where he can play a more significant role,” head coach Pat Chambers said. “We fully support Naz in his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. He’ll always be a part of our Penn State family.”

Bostick averaged 4.7 points and 17.2 minutes per game in his 35 outings last season, making three starts.

He played in the opening game of the Nittany Lions’ NIT Championship run, but missed three of the final four games — registering just eight minutes against Mississippi State — after he was charged with possession of Marijuana prior to the Notre Dame second-round clash.

Two of Penn State’s starting guards, Shep Garner and Tony Carr, have graduated and declared for the NBA Draft, respectively.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

