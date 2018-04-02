Tony Carr Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

Penn State men’s basketball guard Tony Carr announced Monday that he will enter the 2018 NBA Draft and sign with an agent, ending his collegiate career after two seasons in State College.

Carr has been placed toward the end of the first round and top of the second round by multiple mock drafts, including that of NBADraft.net which has Carr going at No. 31 overall.

Right now, he intends to focus on his dream of playing professionally, but said he would like to return to school at some point to finish up his degree.

The sophomore racked up numerous awards, including selections to the All-Big Ten first team and the conference’s all-tournament team, after averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over the course of the season. He also came through with a handful of clutch plays, including a deep three to take down the Buckeyes in Columbus.

He also put on quite the show during Penn State’s NIT championship run, including 15 points, 14 assists, and 9 rebounds in the final.

Carr was part of the big 2016 recruiting class by coach Pat Chambers that included the trio of players from Roman Catholic High School. Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens, and Nazeer Bostick headlined one of the top recruiting classes for Penn State hoops in years.