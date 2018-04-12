PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

UPUA Approves Budget, Supports Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/12/18 5:23 am

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s 13th Assembly met for the second time Wednesday night, holding internal elections and passings its first pieces of legislation to plan for the Penn State Night of Remembrance and support Homecoming’s decision to replace king and queen with a gender-neutral court.

President Cody Heaton and Speaker Bhavin Shah opened the meeting with a brief budget overview for the upcoming year. UPUA is expected to receive a student fee allocation of $139,628.55 along with rollover from the 12th Assembly rollover $11,170.28 for a total budget of $150,798.83. The budget is pretty standard, besides allocating about $8,000 less to the Blue & White Brigade, a free student bus to a select away football game.

“My vision for it is for the the organizations on campus that are specific to student sections to take [Blue & White Brigade] over and run it within their organizations, because they have better reach to more students who are interested in it,” Heaton said after the meeting.

He and Vice President Laura McKinney reported they’ve begun their respective terms with transition meetings with administrators and Board of Trustees committees. McKinney will also travel to Washington, D.C. this weekend with a UPUA delegation to attend the Association of Big Ten Students “Big Ten on the Hill” conference.

Borough Liaison Jake Griggs gave the final report of his term, explaining it looks like the majority of Borough Council will support a pilot of not allowing overnight street parking on event weekends. Council is expected to discuss its options more Monday, and if a vote is delayed, the main objective for the new Borough Liaison, Tom Dougherty, will be ensuring no vote happens over the summer when most students aren’t around to provide input.

The Assembly then continued its internal confirmations and elections, beginning with at-large representative Beryl Bannerman for chair of the sub-Committee on Outreach. Bannerman spoke on her best three qualifiers for the position: her leadership, accountability, and the fact that she’s multi-faceted. Representatives from all facets of the Assembly gave Bannerman, her energy, and her work ethic a glowing review, and she was confirmed unanimously.

Former social media manager and freshman council member Liza Buschinski was then confirmed as UPUA’s next director of communications.

The ABTS liaison position was the first contested race, as at-large representatives Jacob Klipstein and Tyler Ladzinski each discussed their visions for the position and answered questions from the rest of the assembly filling most, if not all, of the allotted time period. Klipstein ultimately won 33-2.

Other liaison positions elected Wednesday include Emma Davies as the Community Diversity Liaison (confirmed 32-4) and Penn State Grassroots Network Liaison Rafay Nasir (confirmed unanimously).

Finally, the Assembly passed its first bill and first resolution of the term. Here’s what you should know about each:

Bill 01-13: Penn State Night of Remembrance

This bill funds $89.98 for candles for the annual Night of Remembrance, a ceremony to honor the Penn State students who have passed away in the past year. This year’s event will honor 10 University Park students, 10 Commonwealth Campus students, and six World Campus students, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26 on the steps of Old Main. The bill passed unanimously.

Resolution 01-13: Commendation of the 2018 Homecoming Executive Committee’s Decision to Move Towards a Gender-Neutral Court

This resolution “commends and supports” Homecoming’s decision to implement a gender-neutral court as a step forward in efforts to create more inclusive traditions. The resolution passed 36-0-1. “If a student feels that they don’t understand why this is happening, I want them to come to us and ask us that,” College of Education representative Jake Springer said, explaining this is a great discussion starting-point.

#HeatonUp Pun of the Week

In honor of Director of Communications Liza Buschinski’s confirmation this week, we’re tweetin’ with Heaton. It’s especially convenient because Cody’s Twitter handle is @TweetinHeeton.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Michigan Football Documentary Provides Glimpse Into Opponents’ White Out Preparation

Darkhorse To Close After More Than 20 Years In Business

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

The Buckeyes run-ruled the Nittany Lions in the opening game, 9-1 after six innings, before holding out in a back-and-forth 7-4 battle in game two.

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Student Life

Department Of Anthropology To Offer New Course For Analyzing Your Own Genes

Anthropology, Ancestry, and You (ANTH 197) will combine science and anthropology in a personal way while allowing students to explore their own ancestry using available technology.

Student Nittany Lion Club Provides Benefits, Exciting Opportunities For Sports Fans

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2018 White Out Opponent

Four great opponents visit Beaver Stadium this fall. Our staff is split on which one deserves to be the White Out opponent.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend