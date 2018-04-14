PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Northwestern 17-13

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
4/14/18 8:40 pm
Operation timed out after 10002 milliseconds with 0 bytes received

No. 14 Penn State women’s lacrosse lost to No. 7 Northwestern 17-13 Saturday evening at Panzer Stadium.

Katie O’Donnell and Maria Auth combined for nine goals in the Nittany Lions’ annual THON game.

How It Happened

The Wildcats got off to a strong start, leading 8-3 before Quinn Nicolai and Auth cut the deficit to three goals. O’Donnell brushed off a hard slash in front of the Northwestern net and finished a tremendous goal to make it 8-6. She would reach a hat trick before the half.

Senior attacker Danita Stroup somehow beat the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead, but head coach Missy Doherty wasn’t pleased with the call, lambasting the referees for what she believed was a no goal. Auth’s fourth goal of the game made it 13-11 Northwestern with 16:45 to play. She now has 43 goals on the season.

Penn State came within a goal of Northwestern’s lead, but the Wildcats opened up another sizable advantage thanks to some timely goals. O’Donnell’s fifth goal of the evening capped the scoring.

Player of the Game

Sheila Nesselbush | Senior | Midfielder

The Penfield, NY, native finished with four goals, two assists, and three ground balls for the Wildcats.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (9-5, 3-1 Big Ten) travel to College Park Thursday for a 7 p.m. clash versus No. 3 Maryland on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

McSorley, Scott, Gillikin Named Penn State Football Captains

Trace McSorley and Nick Scott will resume their captaincy roles in 2018, while junior punter Blake Gillikin earned the title for the first time.

DeAndre Thompkins Settles Into Veteran Role For Penn State

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Virginia 22-13

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Spillane, Arceri Lead Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Upset Victory Over Johns Hopkins

The Nittany Lions beat Johns Hopkins 14-12 Saturday at Panzer Stadium thanks to strong performances from Nick Spillane and Gerard Arceri.

Comcast Dropping BTN In Non-Big Ten Markets

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Student Life

Alumni-Founded Holla Vodka Brings Simplicity, Transparency To Liquor Industry

“It’s a marathon against huge companies in a fierce battle to regain control from the latest popular vodka,” Holla Vodka founder Patrick Shorb said. “We know our generation appreciates that we’re real and simply offering comparable or superior spirits at very fair prices.”

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part 3

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

A solar panel array, the 2015 class gift, was installed on a bus stop near Beaver Stadium and dedicated last week.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

It has been five long years since Onward State and the Daily Collegian squared off in the Student Media Dodgeball Tournament, and we demand this disgraceful chasm come to an end.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend