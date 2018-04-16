Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State men’s hockey’s all-time leading goalscorer Andrew Sturtz recorded his first tally in the pros on Sunday night.

Sturtz scored for the Belleville Senators during the team’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Marlies. The goal tied the game at two early in the second period, but came with a bit of controversy as it was not initially called a goal on the ice.

He collected the puck at the side of the Marlies’ goal and did just enough to force the puck over the goal line via a backhand wraparound. Toronto goaltender Ian Scott got his left pad to the puck, but not before it completely crossed the goal line. The play was reviewed at the next whistle, and Sturtz was officially credited with the goal as the referee overturned the call on the ice.

“I had a good idea that it was in,” Sturtz said postgame. “It was a little melodramatic, but it went in and was a good moment, a huge moment, and I’m excited to come back next year and hopefully get some more.”

The Buffalo native and the rest of the Belleville Senators wrapped up their regular season with the loss. Sturtz finished the season with a goal, two assists, and ten shots on goal in six games. He joined the Senators after signing a two-year contract with the organization following the conclusion of Penn State’s season. Belleville went 3-3 in six games with Sturtz in the lineup.