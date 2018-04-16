PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Students Petitioning To Keep Overnight Street Parking In State College

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/16/18 4:06 am

As a Borough Council vote quickly approaches, Penn State students are taking action against a proposal to ban overnight street parking in the borough during event weekends (read: home football games).

Former University Park Undergraduate Association Speaker Brent Rice started a Change.org petition Sunday night urging Council to continue to allow visitors to park on the streets during these weekends.

“I started this petition because I believe that State College is a special place,” Rice said. “Part of what makes this town so special are the alumni and friends of Penn State that return each year to relive old memories and make new ones.”

Borough Council has discussed its parking options in its past few meetings, but the proposal is part of a longer conversation that’s been going on for months. “Option two” to codify the current system — which allows street parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. — is what these students are fighting for, as opposed to other options that would implement a pilot program to ban overnight street parking.

Only Councilman Dan Murphy and Council President Evan Myers voiced their express support for the option to codify during the most recent discussion, though other members of Borough Council previously seemed open to it in past conversations.

At Council’s April 9 work session, those in support of banning overnight street parking vehemently insisted this isn’t a “student issue.” The same individuals similarly took a conversation about downtown planning and development off track to complain about students who line alcohol bottles up on their windowsills. But students clearly care about the community, as evidenced by the petition and its supporters.

“In my opinion, this overnight parking ban is not just a break from a 40+ year tradition, but an assault on the values that we as a community hold most dear,” Rice added. As of time of publishing, the petition had already gained more than 150 supporters, surpassing its first set goal in just a few hours.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

UPUA Approves Budget, Supports Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

The budget is pretty standard, besides allocating about $8,000 less to the Blue & White Brigade, a free student bus to a select away football game.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Michigan Football Documentary Provides Glimpse Into Opponents’ White Out Preparation

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

If we were going to step up to the plate for the Nittany Lions, we would need to have the perfect walk-up songs. Here’s what would be blasting for our staff members.

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Penn State Softball Drops Series To Michigan State

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Northwestern 17-13

Student Life

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

The event will include a number of vendors and events, like weapons demonstrations and a live chess match.

Sisters On The Runway Fashion Show To Benefit Centre County Women’s Resource Center

Annual PS i(heart)U To Celebrate Penn State With A Week Of Festivities

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Defend Overnight Parking In State College

It appears the voices and concerns of these groups have fallen among deaf ears, in comparison to a vocal few members of the Highlands Civic Association.

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

A solar panel array, the 2015 class gift, was installed on a bus stop near Beaver Stadium and dedicated last week.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

It has been five long years since Onward State and the Daily Collegian squared off in the Student Media Dodgeball Tournament, and we demand this disgraceful chasm come to an end.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend