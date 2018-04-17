Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Seniors Morgan Shigo and Hannah Mulhern are peaking during their last seasons as Nittany Lions. Shigo, a thrower, and Mulhern, a pole vaulter, competed in meets across the country and both broke their own school records over the weekend.

Shigo, a Blandon, PA native, bettered his hammer throw school record on his first throw at the Triton Invitational in San Diego, CA. This mark landed out at 224 feet 7 inches, which topped his previous record of 221 feet 11 inches.

This new school record didn’t last long. On his sixth and final attempt of the day, Shigo improved once again to 225 feet 7 inches, capturing the event title at the meet, and will stand as the new school record.

Hannah Mulhern has been a staple for the Nittany Lions in the pole vault and has continued to improve throughout her career. She improved her own pole vault school record over the weekend with a new personal best of 13 feet 6.25 inches, an inch better than her previous record.

Mulhern competed along with the majority of the Penn State team at the Bucknell Classic hosted by Bucknell University. The pole vault was moved to an indoor facility due to inclement weather, which gave the jumpers calm conditions.

Senior Lexi Masterson, who is currently No. 2 on the Penn State All Time list, jumped 12 feet 7.5 inches to finish 11th for the day. Fellow pole vaulters Greer Gumbrecht and Katie Jones finished third and eleventh, respectively — their jumps of 13 feet 2.25 inches and 12 feet 7.5 inches place them at No.3 and. No. 9 on the Penn State all time list.

Also at the Bucknell Classic, senior Greta Linsley broke into the top-10 all time Penn State list with a mark of 4:20.93 in the 1500 meters. Steph Sievers threw 162 feet 10 inches in the javelin, and sits at No. 9 in Penn State history. Senior Megan McCloskey won the high jump event with a height of 5 feet 10 inches.

On the men’s side at Bucknell, junior Brice Williams was the only event winner over the weekend. Williams won the triple jump with a best jump of 50 feet 1/2 inches.

Devin Bradham finished fifth in the high jump clearing 6 feet 9 inches. Ben Perterson finished third in the shot put with a mark of 56 feet 3 inches and teammate Luke Grodeska also finished third in the hammer throw, throwing 188 feet 4 inches.

The team will split once again next weekend to compete in both the one-day Bucknell Team Challenge and the two-day Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia.