Home » Football

Lift For Life Won’t Coincide With Arts Fest This Year

By Elissa Hill
4/18/18 5:01 pm

For the first time since 2011, Uplifting Athlete’s marquee event will not be held during Arts Fest, which brings thousands of visitors to State College each summer.

Penn State football announced today the 16th annual Life For Life fundraiser is slated for Saturday, June 30, beginning at 11 a.m. The event moved inside to Holuba Hall last year and will retain the location for this year’s series of competitions.

Athletics says there’s no specific reason for the change, and that Lift for Life has been held on a variety of dates not always coinciding with Arts Fest. The only times in the event’s history that Lift for Life hasn’t been held during Arts Fest were in 2011 and for its first event in 2003.

The Nittany Lion offense will take on the defense to benefit rare diseases with more than 80 football players expected to participate. Though Life for Life is technically free, there is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds will support the Penn State chapter of Uplifting Athletes in its commitment to life skills development, patient-focused programs, and rare disease research.

The team will also host a kids clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $15 participation fee, the kids will each receive a Lift for Life t-shirt. Players will be available for an autograph session immediately after Lift for Life in Holuba Hall, and this year’s Penn State football poster will be available.

Uplifting Athletes was founded by Penn State football alumnus Scott Shirley in 2007 after his father was diagnosed with kidney cancer; the organization now has 22 chapters with Division I football programs across the country. Offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Steven Gonzalez will serve as co-presidents for Penn State’s chapter this year.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

The Types Of Tour Guides You See At Penn State

Enthusiastic, edgy, or just plain boring, you might encounter a number of tour guides when you come to visit campus.

