Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Football

Players To Watch In This Year’s Blue-White Game

By Mikey Mandarino
4/18/18 8:59 am

Penn State football will wrap up spring practice with the annual Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Blue-White Weekend gives fans an opportunity to get an early glimpse of the Nittany Lions and allows the coaching staff to get one last look at its roster before training camp begins later in the summer.

A number of storylines enter the final session of spring practice at various different positions on the field. Here’s who you should look out for this weekend:

Micah Parsons, linebacker

Early enrollee Micah Parsons could be the most closely-watched player of this Blue-White weekend. His recruitment as a five-star prospect and the top player in all of Pennsylvania was, to put it lightly, a rollercoaster, but Parsons will finally make his Beaver Stadium debut this Saturday.

At this time last year, Parsons decommitted from Penn State 14 months after originally committing to James Franklin’s program. The Parsons family will send a small army to Beaver Stadium this weekend for No. 11’s Penn State debut, but the story doesn’t end there for the Harrisburg native.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” junior linebacker Cam Brown said of Penn State’s new No. 11. “He’s really athletic. He plays fast and he’s a great pass rusher. I feel like he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

Parsons was originally recruited as a defensive end, but will make the shift to linebacker this season. His teammates and coaches have raved about his talent and adjustment to the position all spring. It’s entirely possible that Parsons finds a starting role at linebacker entering this season.

Koa Farmer is the only guaranteed starter in the linebacker group at this point. Players like Cam Brown, Ellis Brooks, and Jesse Luketa are also competing for regular minutes on Brent Pry’s defense.

Sean Clifford, quarterback

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Sean Clifford won’t start at quarterback for Penn State anytime soon. However, he has served as Trace McSorley’s backup for most of spring ball as Tommy Stevens dealt with a transfer saga and an injury.

Stevens ultimately decided not to leave Happy Valley, but if he is still unfit to play in the Blue-White game, Clifford will be No. 2 on the depth chart for the game. Penn State fans haven’t Clifford take the field yet, as he redshirted last season.

James Franklin said that the Blue Team will be comprised mostly of first-team players, while the White Team will be comprised of backups and other players competing for jobs in camp. Clifford will likely start for the White Team and see extended minutes in his first real opportunity to play at Beaver Stadium.

Lamont Wade, safety

Lamont Wade was originally recruited as a four-star cornerback, but he’ll make the shift to safety this season in another intriguing defensive position change

Wade’s move to safety added another strong competitor to start at the position this season. Veterans like Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor have looked strong throughout spring practice, but players like Jonathan Sutherland and Isaiah Humphries might even find themselves in the mix alongside Wade.

Lamont Wade made eleven appearances as a true freshman, totaling 31 tackles and three passes defended throughout the 2017 season.

“[Wade] looks comfortable,” senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “He looks real good at safety. He’s competing with those guys, Garrett [Taylor], Nick [Scott], to come into that starting role. He looks good at safety.”

John Reid’s return from a season-long injury would have pushed Wade down to the fourth-string cornerback spot behind Oruwariye and Tariq Castro-Fields. Moving No. 38 to safety guarantees that Penn State will have its four best defensive backs on the field at all times.

Nick Tarburton, defensive end

Nick Tarburton’s transition from linebaker to defensive has worked out well thus far. Although his technique isn’t quite there yet, the freshman has earned a new nickname along with his new position.

“We call him ‘little TJ Watt’,” Shareef Miller said. “He’s going to be real good. He plays real fast and he’s real aggressive, but he’s still learning. Once he gets his technique right, he’ll be really good. I think it’s been a real good change for him.”

The early enrollee was recruited as an inside linebacker, but he’s impressed in spring practice as a member of the defensive line. Tarburton is pretty far down the pecking order at defensive end, as Miller, Shane Simmons, and Torrence Brown will likely get the lion’s share of playing time at the position in the regular season.

Even so, Tarburton’s development could give Penn State even more depth at the position. No. 46 and Micah Parsons flip-flopped positions to begin their collegiate careers, and both moves have worked out well through spring practice.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

