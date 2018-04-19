A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

When finals week rolls around, Pattee and Paterno Libraries feel more like Beaver Stadium: you can only get good seats if you get there early. Hanging out with 21,000 of your closest friends works on game day, but not so much when you’re studying.

If you can’t find a coveted spot somewhere in the stacks, you don’t have to resort to studying on your bed. A few of our staff members found their favorite libraries across campus and shared why love them for their uninterrupted study sessions:

Davey Library

“My absolute favorite place to study is the Davey Library. It’s not well-known and as a result it isn’t very crowded. If you don’t take any science classes, you may never stumble upon this hidden gem. Unlike Pattee, outlets near desks and tables are not hard to find. Don’t get me wrong, the Harry Potter Room has an extensive number of outlets, but the other areas do not always have them in convenient locations. Davey has individual desks that have outlets built into them. It really is the little things that make a library amazing. I would consider myself a full-on library nerd and Davey Library has my stamp of approval.” — Cassady Potts

Engineering Library

“The Engineering Library, located in 325 Hammond Building, is a decent-sized library, equipped with dozens of available computers for students to use. Located throughout different areas of the library are individual divided desks for students to study at, as well as large tables available for group study sessions. The librarians are helpful when students have questions, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the College of Engineering.” — Christina Cuppari

The HUB Library

“The HUB Library is epitome of a perfect library. Although other libraries have more space, this is great because it offers a quiet break if you need to get some studying done in central campus. The best part is, you can just leave for a minute and grab actual food while studying.” –Cori Bugenhagen

Earth and Mineral Sciences Library

“The EMS library is the perfect location for a casual study session or an intense day-long cram session in preparation for finals. Rows of stocked shelves separate the ‘Quiet Zone’ from small study tables ideal for group projects. Around the corner, comfy couches and ample computers are available for use. To top things off, the EMS library has tons of interesting maps and puzzles that visitors can take advantage of if they’re procrastinating the inevitable. The space is decorated with stratigraphic maps of Pennsylvania, and breathtaking photos of places you might rather be than the library.” — Ali Richards

The Harry Potter Room

“Okay, so the Harry Potter Room is ~technically~ in Pattee Library, but it’s so removed from the hustle and bustle downstairs that it’s like its own private space. A lot of students sleep in this room, so it’s always dead silent. With its shelves of books and iconic green lamp shades hanging on each table, the HP Room is a perfect study spot for finals because it almost forces you to study. The wooden chairs aren’t comfortable like the lounge chairs in the middle, so you can’t get too comfortable and lazy. Each table seats eight people, so you feel a little weird procrastinating and watching videos when you’re surrounded by productive people. It takes a village, folks.” — Gabriela Stevenson

What’s your favorite hidden gem library on campus? Let us know in the comments below.