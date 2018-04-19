PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

By Staff
4/19/18 4:09 am

When finals week rolls around, Pattee and Paterno Libraries feel more like Beaver Stadium: you can only get good seats if you get there early. Hanging out with 21,000 of your closest friends works on game day, but not so much when you’re studying.

If you can’t find a coveted spot somewhere in the stacks, you don’t have to resort to studying on your bed. A few of our staff members found their favorite libraries across campus and shared why love them for their uninterrupted study sessions:

Davey Library

(Photo: Cassady Potts)

“My absolute favorite place to study is the Davey Library. It’s not well-known and as a result it isn’t very crowded. If you don’t take any science classes, you may never stumble upon this hidden gem. Unlike Pattee, outlets near desks and tables are not hard to find. Don’t get me wrong, the Harry Potter Room has an extensive number of outlets, but the other areas do not always have them in convenient locations. Davey has individual desks that have outlets built into them. It really is the little things that make a library amazing. I would consider myself a full-on library nerd and Davey Library has my stamp of approval.” — Cassady Potts

Engineering Library

(Photo: Christina Cuppari)

“The Engineering Library, located in 325 Hammond Building, is a decent-sized library, equipped with dozens of available computers for students to use. Located throughout different areas of the library are individual divided desks for students to study at, as well as large tables available for group study sessions. The librarians are helpful when students have questions, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the College of Engineering.” — Christina Cuppari

The HUB Library

(Photo: Cori Bugenhagen)

“The HUB Library is epitome of a perfect library. Although other libraries have more space, this is great because it offers a quiet break if you need to get some studying done in central campus. The best part is, you can just leave for a minute and grab actual food while studying.” –Cori Bugenhagen

Earth and Mineral Sciences Library

(Photo: Ali Richards)

“The EMS library is the perfect location for a casual study session or an intense day-long cram session in preparation for finals. Rows of stocked shelves separate the ‘Quiet Zone’ from small study tables ideal for group projects. Around the corner, comfy couches and ample computers are available for use. To top things off, the EMS library has tons of interesting maps and puzzles that visitors can take advantage of if they’re procrastinating the inevitable. The space is decorated with stratigraphic maps of Pennsylvania, and breathtaking photos of places you might rather be than the library.” — Ali Richards

The Harry Potter Room

(Photo: Ben Chronister)
(Photo: Ben Chronister)

“Okay, so the Harry Potter Room is ~technically~ in Pattee Library, but it’s so removed from the hustle and bustle downstairs that it’s like its own private space. A lot of students sleep in this room, so it’s always dead silent. With its shelves of books and iconic green lamp shades hanging on each table, the HP Room is a perfect study spot for finals because it almost forces you to study. The wooden chairs aren’t comfortable like the lounge chairs in the middle, so you can’t get too comfortable and lazy. Each table seats eight people, so you feel a little weird procrastinating and watching videos when you’re surrounded by productive people. It takes a village, folks.” — Gabriela Stevenson

What’s your favorite hidden gem library on campus? Let us know in the comments below.

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State, despite weather complications, picked up a much needed win against Mount St. Mary’s.

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Student Life

Sig Ep To Host Humboldt Broncos Benefit Fundraiser

In honor of those lost in a bus crash that killed 16 people, and in order to raise money for the families of the victims, Sig Ep will host a fundraiser Friday at their chapter house.

UPUA Funds Late-Night Coffee For Finals Week

NRT Presents: The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

The competition at middle linebacker, safety, and tight end will all be interesting storylines surrounding the 2018 Blue-White spring game.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend