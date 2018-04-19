PSU news by
UPUA Funds Late-Night Coffee For Finals Week

By Elissa Hill
4/19/18 4:04 am

The University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday to fund late-night coffee for students during finals week and elect liaisons for the Pennsylvania Association of State-Related Students (PASS) and Movin’ On.

The Assembly heard special presentations to kick off the meeting from Career Services, which will deploy a single-system career management and recruiting platform over the summer, and student trustee Mike Hoeschele, who explained his role and answered questions about the Board of Trustees.

President Cody Heaton is already deep into his term with meetings and appearances, highlighted by an upcoming talk with David Gray, Penn State vice president for finance and business, about his new role sitting on the Board of Trustees finance, business, and capital planning committee.

Vice President Laura McKinney discussed her trip to the Association of Big Ten Students conference in Washington, D.C., last weekend to advocate for everything from education affordability to sexual assault prevention. She also mentioned she and a few other representatives have been meeting with candidates for associate director of Fraternity and Sorority Life. The university named the new director of Fraternity and Sorority Life earlier this week.

Representatives unanimously confirmed Cristina Cebotaru as UPUA’s new Director of Records and elected Mariana Garcia as their PASS liaison and Morgan Sloan as their Movin’ On liaison, both unanimously.

The only piece of legislation this week funds late-night coffee for students during finals week, just as UPUA has done the past few semesters. $650 will provide 50 gallons of Starbucks to be given out Sunday, April 29 through Thursday, May 3 near the High School Musical steps in the HUB.

And remember, as our favorite Twitter-loving economics professors emphasize every semester, nothing’s really fee. This all comes out of your student fees, so take what’s rightfully yours this finals week — approximately $0.01 worth of Starbucks.

#HeatonUp Pun of the Week

In need of a sugar rush leading up to finals? You’re in luck, because we’re sweetin’ with Heaton this week.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

