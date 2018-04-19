PSU news by
The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

By Staff
4/19/18 4:00 am

Some would argue that Penn State is a pretty romantic place. Picturesque sites like Old Main, the Nittany Lion Shrine, and the Arboretum could be great places to pop the question to your significant other, while others opt for the location where they first met on campus.

For every perfect spot to propose on campus, there are about 50 places you definitely shouldn’t. We narrowed down the eight worst places to pop the question at Penn State and showed you what it would look like so you don’t have to see it with your own eyes:

The Stacks

The taller couples out there won’t have much head room to work with in the stacks in Pattee Library. Also, someone was murdered there in 1969 and the case remains unsolved. Yikes.

The University Seal In The HUB

If you want to disrespect the university that gave you so much (potentially including your future fiancée), propose on the seal.

UHS

Come because you’re sick with whatever virus is going around East Halls, stay to pop the question.

Illadelph Smoke Shop

If you and your partner are passionate about dabbling with the Devil’s Lettuce, eat smoke your heart out. Otherwise, the groovy carpet and excessive glassware may be a bit much.

Literally Any Alley Downtown

This one’s self explanatory. There isn’t much room to work with, it’s not exactly romantic, and it’s definitely shady. Should I keep going?

One Of Campus’s Many Construction Sites

There are plenty of construction sites to choose from on campus and downtown, but Penn State didn’t put them there for you to go and begin building your marriage.

Forum Building

Forum brings back bad memories of failed exams, packed classes, and lots of stress. That’s exactly what you need to have in the back of your head before you propose.

 The Daily Collegian Office

Proposing at The Daily Collegian office might become acceptable if they ever respond to our dodgeball challenge. In other words, proposing at The Daily Collegian office will never be acceptable.

