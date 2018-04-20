Big Ten Announces 2018-2019 In-Conference Hoops Matchups

The Big Ten announced Thursday that, for the first time, its conference basketball slate will be comprised of 20 regular season games. Penn State will play seven teams both home and away, three teams only at home, and three teams only away. Dates and times for the matchups have not been released yet, but Pat Chambers now knows how frequently his squad will take on their conference foes.

Coming off its NIT championship and semifinal finish in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State will play Big Ten Tournament winner Michigan and runner-up Purdue twice next season. The Nittany Lions will also play Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland (three teams who are considered to finish in the top half of the Big Ten standings), Illinois, and Rutgers twice.

Penn State will host Indiana, Iowa, and Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State at home and will travel to Minnesota, Northwestern, and Ohio State. The Buckeyes will have a chance to average their three losses at the hands of the Nittany Lions next season in front of their home crowd.

Penn State returns starters Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, and Josh Reaves after losing guards Tony Carr and Shep Garner to the NBA Draft and graduation, respectively.