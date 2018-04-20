PSU news by
Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

By Gabriela Stevenson
4/20/18 4:00 am

Tailgating by your mom’s car? Child’s play. Drinking a beer in a truck bed? Amateur hour. Brought your RV to the game? Don’t need it. Your tailgate can be a perpetual whir of wheels and whiskey in “The Bus,” a miniature tailgate bus now for sale on Craiglist.

The mini-bus, owned by Frank from Berwick, PA, was used for proper Penn State tailgating in its prime. His ad says the bus is in fair condition and in need of some new tires, but the vehicle still has hardwood floors, a full stereo system, and is covered front to back in iconic blue and white.

God’s gift to Penn State tailgating was featured in The Daily Collegian in 2009 when Frank from Berwick’s son, Steve Pantalone, purchased the bus for $500 with a friend as a freshman. A small group of  students then got to work on wiring the lights, implementing a sound system, installing oak flooring, painting, and getting a new engine installed. Frank from Berwick would drive the bus through campus picking up some of his son’s friends, blasting fight songs through speakers installed on the outside the bus.

According to the The Daily Collegian, the bus, bought at a church and equipped to carry 22 children, now carries about 25 people and 30 cases of beer. The bus needs some work to pass inspection, but where there’s a will (to drink in a school bus), there’s a way. You can call the number listed on the Craiglist ad for more information.

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

