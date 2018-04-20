PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Penn State Football Announces List of 2018 Game Themes

By Derek Bannister
4/20/18 4:08 pm

Penn State football released its schedule of game themes for the upcoming season. After fans learned that the White Out will take place against Ohio State on September 29, the athletics department also nailed down dates for the Stripe Out and Military Appreciation Day (among others).

The Stripe Out will take place against Michigan State on October 13, which will be doubling up as the Homecoming game. Nothing like a pink “S” in a striped Beaver Stadium.

September 1 vs. Appalachian State – Youth Sports, Spirit Day for Young Cheer & Dance.

Penn State’s season opener against Appalachian State on September 1 will be themed Youth Sports and Spirit Day for Young Cheer & Dance. Spirit Day will include a pre-game dance clinic and an opportunity to show some moves on the field at halftime.

September 15 vs. Kent State – Blue Band Jam, All-University Day, Community Heroes Recognition, Scout Jamboree

Following a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers, the Nittany Lions will return home and take on Kent State on September 15. That matchup will feature a flurry of themes including the pre-game Blue Band performance in the Bryce Jordan Center. Student representatives will also be recognized at halftime as part of All-University Day. You can learn more about the day’s events here.

September 29 vs. Ohio State – White Out

Of course, the White Out will take place in late September against a familiar White Out foe. There’s only one rule here: Wear white. You can buy the official White Out shirt on the Penn State bookstore website.

October 13 vs. Michigan State – Homecoming, Stripe Out, Varsity “S” Day, Faculty and Staff Day, Celebrate Agriculture

For the fourth straight season, Beaver Stadium will hold a Stripe Out. Held against Rutgers, Temple, and Nebraska in prior years, the Michigan State Spartans are certainly a worthy opponent. More information about color coordination will be released in the summer. The Homecoming court ceremonies will also take place at halftime, but apparently Penn State football missed the message

October 27 vs. Iowa – Military Appreciation Day, Seats for Servicemembers

Veterans Day this fall means a matchup against the visiting Hawkeyes during which veterans who have served in the military will be honored. Any fans who are interested in donating their tickets to servicemembers are strongly encouraged to do so and can learn more about that here.

November 10 vs. Wisconsin – THON Day

The THON ribbon will grace the student section when the Badgers come to town in what figures to be another great matchup between two Big Ten powerhouses.

November 24 vs. Maryland – Senior Day, Penn State Parents & Families Tailgate, Educator Appreciation

Penn State seniors will be honored in Beaver Stadium for the last home game of their careers. Penn State football hopes parents will stick around after Thanksgiving to catch the final home game of the season and educators are also able to receive a discount for tickets to this game. Penn State fans can vote for an Educator of the Year to be recognized here.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Big Ten Announces 2018-2019 In-Conference Hoops Matchups

The 2018-2019 season will feature a 20-game in conference schedule for the first time.

From Manager To Walk On: Penn State Softball’s Ashton Mensinger Enjoying Unexpected Opportunity

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 13-8

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Ryan Keenan Selected In MLL Draft

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Student Life

Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

The bus was purchased at a church and designed to carry 22 children. Now it carries about 30 cases of beer.

Creamery ‘Brew And White’ Iced Coffee Now Available

Be A Part Of The 2018 Senior Class Photo Inside Beaver Stadium

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Blue-White 2018 Prop Bets

Step right up and place some bets, folks!

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

The bus was purchased at a church and designed to carry 22 children. Now it carries about 30 cases of beer.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend