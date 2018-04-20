Penn State Football Announces List of 2018 Game Themes

Penn State football released its schedule of game themes for the upcoming season. After fans learned that the White Out will take place against Ohio State on September 29, the athletics department also nailed down dates for the Stripe Out and Military Appreciation Day (among others).

The Stripe Out will take place against Michigan State on October 13, which will be doubling up as the Homecoming game. Nothing like a pink “S” in a striped Beaver Stadium.

September 1 vs. Appalachian State – Youth Sports, Spirit Day for Young Cheer & Dance.

Penn State’s season opener against Appalachian State on September 1 will be themed Youth Sports and Spirit Day for Young Cheer & Dance. Spirit Day will include a pre-game dance clinic and an opportunity to show some moves on the field at halftime.

September 15 vs. Kent State – Blue Band Jam, All-University Day, Community Heroes Recognition, Scout Jamboree

Following a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers, the Nittany Lions will return home and take on Kent State on September 15. That matchup will feature a flurry of themes including the pre-game Blue Band performance in the Bryce Jordan Center. Student representatives will also be recognized at halftime as part of All-University Day. You can learn more about the day’s events here.

September 29 vs. Ohio State – White Out

Of course, the White Out will take place in late September against a familiar White Out foe. There’s only one rule here: Wear white. You can buy the official White Out shirt on the Penn State bookstore website.

October 13 vs. Michigan State – Homecoming, Stripe Out, Varsity “S” Day, Faculty and Staff Day, Celebrate Agriculture

For the fourth straight season, Beaver Stadium will hold a Stripe Out. Held against Rutgers, Temple, and Nebraska in prior years, the Michigan State Spartans are certainly a worthy opponent. More information about color coordination will be released in the summer. The Homecoming court ceremonies will also take place at halftime, but apparently Penn State football missed the message…

October 27 vs. Iowa – Military Appreciation Day, Seats for Servicemembers

Veterans Day this fall means a matchup against the visiting Hawkeyes during which veterans who have served in the military will be honored. Any fans who are interested in donating their tickets to servicemembers are strongly encouraged to do so and can learn more about that here.

November 10 vs. Wisconsin – THON Day

The THON ribbon will grace the student section when the Badgers come to town in what figures to be another great matchup between two Big Ten powerhouses.

November 24 vs. Maryland – Senior Day, Penn State Parents & Families Tailgate, Educator Appreciation

Penn State seniors will be honored in Beaver Stadium for the last home game of their careers. Penn State football hopes parents will stick around after Thanksgiving to catch the final home game of the season and educators are also able to receive a discount for tickets to this game. Penn State fans can vote for an Educator of the Year to be recognized here.