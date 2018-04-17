Penn State To Play Ohio State In 2018 White Out

Penn State will play its annual White Out game September 29 against Ohio State.

It’s the seventh consecutive White Out played against either Ohio State or Michigan.

Ohio State last played in the White Out in 2016, a memorable upset over the No. 2 Buckeyes that propelled the Nittany Lions back into national prominence. Before that game, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer famously said, “I wish they would save the White Outs for other games.”

Not this year, Urban.

This year’s White Out is the earliest in the season since the Nittany Lions hosted Alabama in week two of 2011.

Every White Out since 2004 has drawn a #107kstrong crowd, including last year’s against Michigan, which set the Beaver Stadium record with 110,823 fans in attendance. With both teams projected to be in the top ten this season, you can expect another capacity crowd at this year’s White Out.

You can also now purchase the official White Out shirt.

Penn State is slowly rolling out the promotions schedule for the 2018 season ahead of Blue-White this weekend on the athletic department’s Twitter. The season opener against Appalachian State will be the Youth in Sports/Spirit Day, and the second home game of the season, against Kent State in week three, will be All-University Day. October 13 against Michigan State will also be the Homecoming game.

Announcements of other events such as the Stripe Out and Military Appreciation Day are expected in the coming days.