PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Penn State To Play Ohio State In 2018 White Out

By Anthony Colucci
4/17/18 10:47 am

Penn State will play its annual White Out game September 29 against Ohio State.

It’s the seventh consecutive White Out played against either Ohio State or Michigan.

Ohio State last played in the White Out in 2016, a memorable upset over the No. 2 Buckeyes that propelled the Nittany Lions back into national prominence. Before that game, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer famously said, “I wish they would save the White Outs for other games.”

Not this year, Urban.

This year’s White Out is the earliest in the season since the Nittany Lions hosted Alabama in week two of 2011.

Every White Out since 2004 has drawn a #107kstrong crowd, including last year’s against Michigan, which set the Beaver Stadium record with 110,823 fans in attendance. With both teams projected to be in the top ten this season, you can expect another capacity crowd at this year’s White Out.

You can also now purchase the official White Out shirt.

Penn State is slowly rolling out the promotions schedule for the 2018 season ahead of Blue-White this weekend on the athletic department’s Twitter. The season opener against Appalachian State will be the Youth in Sports/Spirit Day, and the second home game of the season, against Kent State in week three, will be All-University Day. October 13 against Michigan State will also be the Homecoming game. 

Announcements of other events such as the Stripe Out and Military Appreciation Day are expected in the coming days.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

CNN To Air Special Report On Beta Theta Pi Hazing Case

Glennland Building Likely To Become Boutique Hotel

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Several Nittany Lion seniors are making their marks on Penn State history as the outdoor track and field seasons approaches championship meets.

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Penn State Baseball Drops All Three In Home Series Against Ohio State

Student Life

Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

For the ninth consecutive year, the Paterno family will host its annual Beaver Stadium run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Penn State Renaissance Club Holding Annual Faire

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: Crowning The Champion

Attribute it to luck of the draw, seeding errors by the selection committee, or foul play, but the weekly overwhelming deficits show just how much folks love their cheesesteaks.

Borough Council Approves Plan For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

Council approved a plan 7-2 that will move staff forward with a temporary on-street parking pilot program only in the Highlands neighborhood. The program will take effect October 1.

Micah Parsons And Family Gearing Up For Blue-White Weekend

Be more like Micah Parsons’ dad.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend