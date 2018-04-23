North Atherton Construction Continues After Blue-White Weekend

Construction for North Atherton Street project resumes Monday after a pause during Blue-White Weekend.

Starting Tuesday through Thursday, a detour on Aaron Drive will direct traffic to Viaro Boulevard. PennDOT will place new sewer manholes and connect the new sewer line to the existing one at the intersection of Aaron Drive and North Atherton Street.



During the week of April 23, the water line installation will continue by transferring water services to the new water main. The contractor will pave water and sewer line crossings on Atherton Street and install a waterline crossing at North Hills Plaza during week of April 30.

Due to graduation, no construction will be performed from Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6. Work will resume the following Monday.

Contractors are performing relocation work from Blue Course Drive to Park Avenue. Work will continue through June and drivers should expect lane closures.

Flaggers will be directing traffic, and drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone. Delays could occur due to lane closures, so drivers should plan ahead to allow for extra travel time.

The $12.8 million project, which is expected to continue through 2019, will include relocation of multiple utility lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.