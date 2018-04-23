PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

North Atherton Construction Continues After Blue-White Weekend

By Cassady Potts
4/23/18 1:50 pm

Construction for North Atherton Street project resumes Monday after a pause during Blue-White Weekend.

Starting Tuesday through Thursday, a detour on Aaron Drive will direct traffic to Viaro Boulevard. PennDOT will place new sewer manholes and connect the new sewer line to the existing one at the intersection of Aaron Drive and North Atherton Street.

During the week of April 23, the water line installation will continue by transferring water services to the new water main. The contractor will pave water and sewer line crossings on Atherton Street and install a waterline crossing at North Hills Plaza during week of April 30.

Due to graduation, no construction will be performed from Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6. Work will resume the following Monday.

Contractors are performing relocation work from Blue Course Drive to Park Avenue. Work will continue through June and drivers should expect lane closures.

Flaggers will be directing traffic, and drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone. Delays could occur due to lane closures, so drivers should plan ahead to allow for extra travel time.  

The $12.8 million project, which is expected to continue through 2019, will include relocation of multiple utility lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Cassady

NRT Presents: The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot

“I connected with the more human quality of that story, which brought me to really enjoy the play.”

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

NRT Presents: Fun Home

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

The sophomore claimed his second-straight pommel horse national championship.

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 10 Rutgers 11-8 In Piscataway

Spillane Has Been Effective For Men’s Lacrosse In Ament’s Absence

Student Life

We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

Your graduation cap is your chance to stand out in the crowd. We want to see how creative you got.

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Lion’s Paw Medal Winner Roger Williams To Discuss New Book On Evan Pugh

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

The Grades Are In: How Blue-White Players To Watch Performed

Micah Parsons, Nick Tarburton, and Lamont Wade all did themselves well in new positions over the weekend, while Sean Clifford showed us what he’s capable of.

How To Finish 55 Days Without Breaking The Bank

Visiting Cafe for almost 2 months straight is not only a great way to harm your liver, but also a great to do some serious damage to your bank account. At the end of the semester, funds are short, so we calculated all the ways to finish 55 Days on a budget.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

Nice weather brings everyone out of their caves. Here are some of the types of people you may see if you step outside of yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend