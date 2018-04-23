PSU news by
Saquon Barkley Goes On Eventful Sneaker Shopping Spree

Source: Complex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4C10LKAcZQ
By Ethan Kasales
4/23/18 3:36 pm

In the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Saquon Barkley stopped by New York’s famous Flight Club to pick up some new Nikes and talk about his excitement for the immediate future.

Barkley is a projected top five pick when Thursday’s NFL draft gets underway in Arlington, and he mentioned Nike, with whom he signed an endorsement deal on his 21st birthday, is cooking up a custom shoe for him to wear at AT&T Stadium.

Barkley and one of the company’s top footwear designers, Ben Kirschner, are collaborating on a draft-night shoe that will feature Barkley’s name and possibly reveal a new personal logo like that of Nike’s other “one-name” stars. He also hopes to have his own signature shoe/cleat some day in the realm of Bo Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr.

While selecting sneakers like the Air Jordan 11 Low Concord, which he said was a childhood favorite of his despite not wearing flashy shoes growing up, Barkley may have accidentally announced the gender of his unborn baby, telling the show’s host, Joe La Puma, “We’re gonna start him off — start him or her, sorry, off young with the shoe game.”

For his first big purchase, Barkley said he plans to buy his parents a new house. The theme of “generational wealth” is also something he and James Franklin have discussed during his three years at Penn State. Barkley said he may open a sneaker store in his hometown of Coplay, PA, down the road.

Barkley and the rest of the 2017 Fiesta Bowl championship squad got their rings at Saturday’s Blue-White game.

Barkley’s management team is all in on him being the next face of the NFL, and it makes perfect sense given his unlimited marketing potential and the impending retirement of players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“Jay Z and the Roc Nation family just have been so awesome to me,” Barkley said. “The reason why I picked them is kind of the same as why I picked Penn State. The resources — it’s not only about football, it’s the things they can create for you outside of football.”

Should the Cleveland Browns bypass him Thursday night with the No. 1 overall pick, Barkley would likely land with the New York Giants at No. 2, but then again, nothing’s certain until they’re on the clock.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan's a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he's not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

