Night Of Remembrance To Honor Students Who Passed Away This Year

The University Park Undergraduate Association will host the fourth annual Penn State Night of Remembrance ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26 on the steps of Old Main to honor the students who passed away this year.

The candlelight vigil will honor ten University Park Students, six World Campus students, and ten Commonwealth campus students, all who passed away between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

The ceremony will include music, secular readings, a reading of the students’ names, candle lighting, and an open student testimonial. UPUA also said it planned to contact Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) to ensure representatives would be present for students who may need support.

With its first bill of the 13th Assembly, UPUA voted to fund $89.98 for 500 candles with drip protectors for the vigil. The event is open to all students, faculty, and staff, in addition to members of the greater community.