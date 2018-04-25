PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Garrett Taylor Makes Push For Starting Safety Job After Strong Spring

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/25/18 4:05 am

After losing stalwarts like Jason Cabinda, Grant Haley, Marcus Allen, and Troy Apke, spring practice gave Penn State football’s coaching staff its first look at players who can potentially fill those gaps and make an impact next season.

With two openings at safety, captain Nick Scott is almost guaranteed to fill one. But the competition for the other has been wide open throughout spring practice. Garrett Taylor, a redshirt junior who appeared in all 13 games last season, should be a favorite for the job after putting together a solid spring.

Originally recruited as a cornerback, Taylor made the transition to safety following his redshirt freshman season.

“It went okay at first,” Taylor said. “As a safety, you have to know a lot more of the defense in terms of what the linebackers are doing and what the defensive line is doing. In terms of physical play, it went pretty smooth. I think I’m further along now just because I’m playing faster and not worrying about calls and stuff.”

While Taylor got plenty of reps in the spring, his game isn’t perfect quite yet — he wants to improve his consistency and technique in tackling when training camp begins later this summer, especially after a quiet spring game with just two tackles.

“Some days I’ll cover well, and other days I’ll get sloppy with my technique,” he said. “Today I think I had a little too many missed tackles, so making sure I’m consistent with my tackling is something [safeties coach Tim Banks] wants to see.”

The high reps Taylor saw during spring ball helped improve his skills in coverage, which have allowed him to play faster and be more confident on defense.

“I think I’ve improved most in coverage,” he said. “In man and zone, just being able to read the quarterback and make a break on the ball. I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with that, and that’s allowed me to play a lot faster.”

While next season’s secondary might lack experience, it helps that these players learned from a trio of seniors who elevated the Nittany Lions back to the top 20 nationally in total defense.

For Taylor, it’s not just what those guys did on the field, but also the guidance they provided.

“I learned a lot [from Allen, Apke, and Haley],” he said. “Not only playing and running the defense, but they made sure to help the younger guys like me, JP [John Petrishen], [Jonathan] Sutherland. They did a really good job to make sure we knew the ins and outs.”

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. He loves to watch sports, but hockey has always been his favorite. Mikey is the first Penn Stater in his family and is an expert on the New Jersey Devils, chicken parm, and country music. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. You can also send any questions, comments, and/or hate mail via email to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Lion’s Paw Medal Winner Roger Williams To Discuss New Book On Evan Pugh

The lifelong Penn Stater will be back on campus to discuss his recently-released book, which focuses on Evan Pugh’s tenure as president of the university.

The Grades Are In: How Blue-White Players To Watch Performed

Mac Hippenhammer Steals The Show At Blue-White Weekend

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

The Nittany Lions had five players finish with three points apiece in Tuesday’s road loss to the undefeated Seawolves.

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Student Life

Fill Your Plate For The First ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’

The first ever “Eatin’ with Heaton” will be held this Friday in the HUB.

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

Penn State Graduate Students Elect Not To Unionize

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley Welcomes Daughter Before NFL Draft

The baby’s name is Jada Clare Barkley, and it seems both mom and daughter are healthy.

‘Hey Rookie’ Zooms In On Barkley’s Life Leading Up To Draft Day

On this week’s episode of “The Saquon Barkley Show Featuring Bradley Chubb,” our protagonist talks about his childhood, pings some pong with James Franklin, and relaxes at Pro Day *yawn*.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

via James Turchick

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

“In the four years since I arrived at 502 Packer Hall with my roommate Mason and no clue what we were doing, I’ve become comfortable with where I think Penn State is heading.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend