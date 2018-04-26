To Our Favorite NFL Teams: Please Draft Saquon Barkley

Members of our staff enjoyed rooting for Saquon Barkley so much during his Penn State career that they can’t imagine not doing so while he hurdles his way through the NFL. A few made cases to their teams to draft Barkley at whatever costs possible.

With the strange circumstances of this year’s NFL Draft, there are so many promising quarterbacks as well as generational running back and defensive end talents available. We’re prepared for anything to happen on draft night — even the Eagles and Red Sox trading into the top-five to grab Barkley.

Wait, what?

Austin Smith — New York Giants

If the Giants were to select Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick, fans would go crazy over having him improve their young, exciting offense. The Giants’ run game has been absent for more than five years now due to the inconsistency of the offensive line and is in desperate need of reinforcements on that front.

Barkley, Odel Beckham Jr., and Evan Engram? That would be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC for years to come. Because the quarterback class this year doesn’t have any one quarterback that stands above the rest, the Giants would be better off waiting until later in the draft to snag one or even trading for one. Eli Manning is on the downside of his career, which would make Barkley a perfect safety blanket for when times inevitably get tough.

So please, Dave Gettleman, select Saquon Barkley. Don’t waste Beckham’s prime by forcing him the ball on quick slant routes every other play. Take Barkley, keep him in blue and white, and form one of the scariest young offensive units in the league.

Mikey Mandarino — New York Jets

The idea of the New York Jets drafting a Penn State running back with a top-five pick might be horrifying for some Jets fans who were around for Blair Thomas’ three seasons in the green and white. But this time will be different.

If Saquon Barkley is available after the first two picks of the NFL Draft, Mike Maccagnan has to take him. Currently, Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are the only NFL-caliber backs on the Jets’ roster. Crowell is serviceable, but not a long-term option at the position, and Powell is more of a third-down specialist anyway. If Cleveland or the Giants don’t snatch up Barkley with either one of the top two picks, then he’ll will be the best player available at No. 3. Taking the best player available has worked out well for Mike Maccagnan in the past. The Jets didn’t necessarily need a defensive lineman or safety when they drafted Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams in 2015 and 2017, respectively, but both of those players have grown to become essential parts of Gang Green’s core going forward.

Plus, Barkley is a rare breed. He grew up cheering for the Jets. How could you not draft who is somehow a Jets fan and as talented as Saquon Barkley?

Anthony Fiset — Pittsburgh Steelers

Listen, Steelers, I’ve read some draft projections that said you may be considering LSU running back Derrius Guice or Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans with the No. 28 pick. However, let me take a minute to tell you about Our Lord and Savior, Saquon Barkley.

Simply put, Barkley is the best college running back of all time. Even Paul Hornung said that whoever passes on him with the number one pick is dumb as shit (I’m paraphrasing, of course, but he’s not wrong cough Browns cough). He can power clean 405 lbs. with ease, so there’s no doubt he can handle the weight of an entire team on his back. Besides, he’ll make life 1,000 times easier on Ben Roethlisberger’s old ass, and he won’t be as needy as Le’Veon Bell.

Do you see this video of him snapping the poor ankles of these defenders in eerily familiar black and gold uniforms? That could be your ill-fated future if Barkley is on any other NFL roster. You know what they say, instead of drafting someone to help stop the best running back, why not just draft the best running back? Do you even remember the last time you had a great Penn State running back on your roster? He was so great that he’s literally known for the Immaculate Reception. If that’s where the bar is set, just imagine how high Barkley will hurdle above it.

I know what you’re saying, “B-but Anthony, Saquon Barkley won’t be there at the No. 28 pick.” And you’re goddamn right he won’t be. That’s why we’re trading up — and I’ll tell you how.

The way I see it, there are two options. The first is a big package deal for a pick inside the top five. Make the Browns an offer they can’t refuse for the No. 4 pick: Le’Veon Bell, Jesse James (one Penn Stater for another, it’s only fair), every backup quarterback on the roster, Terry Bradshaw’s broadcast career, and one Lombardi trophy — we have six, don’t be greedy.

If that doesn’t float your boat, then try this one on for size: Trade the No. 28 pick and a middle-tier player for the No. 27 pick and a slightly worse middle-tier player. Repeat this process of trading down one pick and swapping progressively worse middle-tier players, and boom, the next thing you know, you’re in the top five. It’s the oldest trick in the book.

Cori Bugenhagen — Buffalo Bills

Saquon Barkley to the Bills. It’s as simple as that. Although we have LeSean McCoy, we need all the help we can get. Barkley is a freak athlete and capable of performing at the highest level no matter the circumstance. The Bills still have a long way to go before we can be a contender in any near Super Bowl, and I can’t imagine anyone else being a better way to build a legacy.

Jack Hargraves-Dix — Seattle Seahawks

It’s the perfect fit. I mean, Barkley is practically Russell Wilson’s new best friend. The Seahawks haven’t been the same since Marshawn Lynch left, which is why Barkley will be perfect, because we all know he’s the eighth wonder of the world. The Seahawks have the No. 18 pick, so he won’t be around when they pick, but I think it’s worth trading all your picks and half your team to the Browns to get that first selection in the draft. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player!

Nathaniel Pinskey — Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox should trade their way to the top of the NFL Draft and select Saquon to play left field. Now that the Yankees have Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Giancarlo Stanton, Barkley’s vertical jump may be just enough to rob all of the home runs hit over the 38-foot Green Monster. Barkley’s strength and speed would translate well to the baseball diamond, as he would easily project as an annual 30 homerun and 30 stolen bases guy.

He’d also join Chris Hogan as a former Nittany Lion who realized they were playing the wrong sport after leaving Penn State. The two could also enjoy their off-seasons together on Cape Cod. What would be better than two Penn State greats chilling and eating lobster rolls on a beach?

Derek Bannister — Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley should join the Birds for obvious reasons and — hear me out — this could certainly happen. Barkley is clearly a great fit with Pennsylvania roots and an enormous southeastern PA fanbase that will continue to cheer him on while wearing green.

I know what you’re thinking, but the No. 32 pick is only a small hurdle. How do you make a Super Bowl winner even better? You trade away unnecessary assets for the best player in the NFL Draft. It seems as though the Browns will take a quarterback at No. 1 overall. The Giants have the No. 2 pick, and the Eagles could and should put their differences aside and trade Nick Foles for that pick.

The Eagles already have a young stud at quarterback in Carson Wentz, and why not pair him up with the best running back to come out of college in quite some time? The Giants will be looking beyond Eli Manning, who is already 37 years old, so picking up a Super Bowl winner at play-caller would be a smart move. Go Birds, and cross your fingers.

Why should your favorite team’s front office listen to you and draft Saquon Barkley? Let us know in the comments!