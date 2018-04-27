PSU news by
Judah & The Lion Takes Movin’ On To The Moon

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/27/18 7:25 pm

We choose to go to the Moon! We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.

President John F. Kennedy

It’s not every day a Movin’ On act takes Penn State to the moon — but Judan & The Lion isn’t just any Movin’ On act. The group took the stage just after 6:15 Friday evening after playing excerpts from President John F. Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon” speech and from Coach Jimmy V saying ordinary people do extraordinary things.

The usually-folk group walked on stage to T-Pain’s “Booty Wurk,” and no, I’m not kidding. To nobody’s surprise, the lead singer kicked off the set with a near-mandatory “We Are” chant.

The band quickly circled bak to its folk roots with a banjo and an accordion. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone rock so hard on an accordion. The lead singer was also rocking a red suit, so you could say things got pretty lit.

Even though most of the crowd wasn’t familiar with Judah & The Lion’s songs, the performance was objectively good musically, and the band continued to engage thos who were watching throughout with a blend of cross-genre jams.

If there’s one thing I should commend the members of Judah & The Lion for, it’s knowing their audience. I’ve never seen a group of Penn Staters respond poorly to “Mr. Brightside,” and even though they aren’t The Killers, they killed their own rendition of the cult classic.

The band continued the set with some originals before going off-script with a song the lead singer said was his all-time favorite. “Just get real mean with me on this one, okay?”

You can’t go wrong with “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

Judah & The Lion finished the set with its most well-known hit, “Take It All Back,” and impressed even the non-believers in the crowd.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

