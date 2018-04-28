PSU news by
Christian Campbell Drafted No. 182 Overall By The Arizona Cardinals

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
4/28/18 4:11 pm

Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell was selected No. 182 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Campbell was a four-year letterman for the Nittany Lion defense, making his collegiate debut on the road at Rutgers in 2014 as a true freshman.

A member of James Franklin’s inaugural Penn State recruiting class, Campbell signed his letter of intent without ever stepping foot on campus. His first trip to State College came during the 2014 Blue-White game.

Campbell, who attended Central High School in Phenix City, AL, took official visits to Southern Miss, Missouri, Indiana, and Minnesota before landing a late offer from the Nittany Lions that was too good to pass up.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound corner finished his Penn State career with 102 total tackles and three interceptions (Temple 2014, Purdue 2016, Northwestern 2017).

Campbell practically levitated in midair for this goal-line pick.

Campbell excelled at January’s Senior Bowl, putting together one of the best defensive back showings with seven forced incompletions in 1-on-1 drills. He decided not to play in the game itself, citing risk of injury.

Campbell posted 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL combine, while running a 4.51 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day. He also turned in a sterling 41-inch vertical and 11’3″ broad jump.

Campbell has the length and athleticism coaches covet and should be a solid addition to Arizona, where he’ll join Penn State letterman A.Q. Shipley in training camp.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

