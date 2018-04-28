Saquon Barkley To Wear No. 26 For New York Giants

Saquon Barkley will look awfully familiar to Penn State fans when he takes the field as a New York Giant for the first time.

The Penn State legend will wear his familiar No. 26 for the Giants next season, according to a photo posted by the organization on Saturday morning. No other Giants players wore the number entering the NFL Draft, so it seemed inevitable that he’d keep the number he made his own in college.

Last season, Orleans Darkwa wore the number for Big Blue and led the team in rushing with 751 yards. Maybe No. 26 will lead the Giants in rushing for the second consecutive season.

You can pre-order Saquon Barkley’s first NFL jersey via the Giants’ official shop. It’s already the highest-selling draft night jersey in league history, so any more jersey sales will just widen the gap and help Odell Beckham’s prediction about his new teammate come true.

