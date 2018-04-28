Saquon Barkley Jerseys Break NFL Draft Sales Record

Fans everywhere are already preparing to suit up in the Big Blue for Saquon Barkley. Sales for his Giants jerseys broke the NFL Draft sales record, according to ESPN.

The next best-selling jerseys were first overall pick now-Cleveland Brown Baker Mayfield, former Oklahoma quarterback and this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, and No. 3 pick now-New York Jet Sam Darnold, former USC quarterback.

ESPN said Fanatics, the company responsible for the NFL’s official online shop, wouldn’t disclose specific sales numbers. The previous best-seller was Johnny Manziel in 2014.

The pre-ordered jerseys won’t be processed until Barkley selects his official number. After that, it’ll take two to four weeks for fans to receive their jerseys. No other Giants players currently wear No. 26.

Barkley’s new teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. already has bigger dreams for where Penn State’s golden boy can go in the next year: the number one selling jersey in America.

Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can’t wait Lil brudda — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

We’ll find out for sure on Sunday when the draft concludes if Barkley’s able to uphold the record. If you haven’t ordered your own Saquon Barkley Giants jersey yet, you can do so here.

