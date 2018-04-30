Tyrell Chavis Signs Pro Contract With New York Giants

Penn State defensive tackle Tyrell Chavis signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on Monday afternoon, according to PennLive.

Chavis becomes the third Penn State alumnus to join the New York Giants since the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The G-Men took Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in the draft and Grant Haley signed on as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

The Richmond, VA, native transferred to Penn State in 2016 after a long journey that saw him redshirt at Virginia as a freshman and transfer to Nassau Community College. He spent two seasons with Nassau, winning a Northeast Football Conference championship during that time while becoming one of the most highly-sought after junior college prospects in the country.

Once he arrived in Happy Valley, No. 56 saw plenty of playing time on James Franklin’s defensive line. He appeared in 27 games throughout the past two seasons, totaling 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks during his career. Chavis was part of both the 2016 Big Ten championship and 2017 Fiesta Bowl championship squads that put Penn State football back on the map.

Chavis becomes the 14th Penn Stater to find an NFL home since the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Disable ad block to continue reading.