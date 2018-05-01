League Of Women Voters To Host Candidates’ Night

With the primary election two weeks away, the League of Women Voters of Centre County will host an opportunity for candidates in contested races to answer questions from voters.

Candidates’ Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers of the State College Municipal Building.

The public is invited to attend and candidates will answer questions from the audience.

Candidates in the Democratic primaries for the 12th and 15th Congressional Districts are expected to attend. Only candidates in contested races are invited to take part in the event.

In the 12th District, Marc Friedenberg, of Centre County, and Judy Herschel, of Susquehanna County, are seeking the Democratic nomination to face either Republican incumbent Tom Marino or challenger Doug McLinko in the fall.

In the 15th District, Susan Boser, of Indiana County, and Wade Jodun, of Centre County, are on the Democratic ballot for the primary. They are looking to challenge Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson in November’s general election.

Candidates’ Night will be air live on C-NET, channel 7, and will be streamed live at cnet1.org. It will be televised again at noon on May 5, 4 p.m. on May 6 and 1 p.m. on May 14.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on Tuesday, May 15.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women.

