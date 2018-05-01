PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

League Of Women Voters To Host Candidates’ Night

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
5/1/18 4:03 am

With the primary election two weeks away, the League of Women Voters of Centre County will host an opportunity for candidates in contested races to answer questions from voters.

Candidates’ Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers of the State College Municipal Building.

The public is invited to attend and candidates will answer questions from the audience.

Candidates in the Democratic primaries for the 12th and 15th Congressional Districts are expected to attend. Only candidates in contested races are invited to take part in the event.

In the 12th District, Marc Friedenberg, of Centre County, and Judy Herschel, of Susquehanna County, are seeking the Democratic nomination to face either Republican incumbent Tom Marino or challenger Doug McLinko in the fall.

In the 15th District, Susan Boser, of Indiana County, and Wade Jodun, of Centre County, are on the Democratic ballot for the primary. They are looking to challenge Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson in November’s general election.

Candidates’ Night will be air live on C-NET, channel 7, and will be streamed live at cnet1.orgIt will be televised again at noon on May 5, 4 p.m. on May 6 and 1 p.m. on May 14.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on Tuesday, May 15.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Penn State dropped both in a Saturday doubleheader to Illinois, but found a way to snap its 11-game losing streak in an extra-innings battle against the Illini on Sunday.

Penn State Baseball Swept In Weekend Series Against Northwestern

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Student Life

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Elissa Hill

PA Attorney General Updates On Beta Theta Pi Case

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family.”

via Alvin de Levie on Facebook

De Levie Wants To Continue Town And Gown Relations, Focus On Housing Issues As Trustee

“Too many college kids are graduating with these loans, and it will affect their adult life and long-term until they can pay them off.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend