Athlon Sports Ranks Trace McSorley Top Quarterback In The Big Ten

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is one of the most experienced signal callers in the Big Ten entering the 2018 season. Many — including Athlon Sports — even believe he’s the best in the conference.

Ranking the Big Ten's quarterbacks for 2018 https://t.co/Xg1omkdyNe pic.twitter.com/Lh83KHtskD — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) May 3, 2018

The magazine ranked McSorley the top quarterback in the Big Ten ahead of this season. He comes in at No. 1 ahead of Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke, Ole Miss transfer and likely Michigan starter Shea Patterson, and Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook.

It’s easy to see why Athlon Sports thinks the Ashburn, VA, native is the best quarterback in the conference. He has the most experience against Big Ten defenses of any signal caller in the conference with 33 appearances under his belt through his first three seasons at Penn State.

In those games, he’s thrown for 7,369 yards and 59 touchdowns and is the only quarterback in the conference with a Big Ten championship ring. His 77 career touchdowns are more than any other player in program history.

This is surely the first of many rankings that will put McSorley at the top of the Big Ten’s list of quarterbacks. He’s already considered an early candidate to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

McSorley’s 2018 campaign begins September 1 when Appalachian State comes to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

