Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/4/18 10:36 pm

Penn State women’s lacrosse beat Northwestern 21-16 Friday night in Ann Arbor to advance to Sunday’s Big Ten championship versus Maryland.

Madison Carter and Maria Auth combined for 14 points in the victory, while goalkeeper Lucy Lowe made 13 saves.

How It Happened

Friday’s game marked the fourth straight year the Nittany Lions and Wildcats had met in the semifinals of the conference tournament, with Northwestern prevailing the last two times. Both teams were in the top 20 in the NCAA in goals per game entering the contest.

Penn State’s offense caught fire in the first half, going on an 8-1 run after being tied 5-5. The Nittany Lions led 13-8 heading into the locker room, with five of Carter’s goals coming before the break. She would match her personal best with six on the evening.

Auth set a new career high with eight points, including five assists against the Wildcats, who beat Penn State 17-13 earlier this season at Panzer Stadium. Shelby Wells, Rachel Rosen, and Katie O’Donnell also tallied three points apiece for the Nittany Lions.

Player of the Game

Maria Auth | Sophomore | Attacker﻿

The Street, MD, native leapfrogged O’Donnell for the team lead in points this season with 65.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (10-8) face No. 1 seed Maryland Sunday at noon with their first conference title since 2015 and an NCAA tournament bid on the line. The game will air live on the Big Ten Network.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

