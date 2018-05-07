PSU news by
Long Snapper Ty Yazujian Invited To Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/7/18 10:23 pm

Penn State long snapper Ty Yazujian was invited to the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on Monday afternoon, according to his Twitter account.

Yazujian will join former teammate Christian Campbell at the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp, which will kick off on May 11 and conclude on May 13. Arizona selected Campbell﻿ with the No. 182 overall pick on the final day of the NFL draft. A.Q. Shipley is also a member of the Cardinals.

The Royersford, PA, native handled all long snapping duties for the Nittany Lions from 2014 to 2016 after redshirting as a freshman in 2012. He didn’t see the field during his redshirt freshman season, but he played in all 40 games in his final three years of eligibility.

Yazujian becomes the 16th Nittany Lion to join an NFL organization this offseason. Six of his former teammates were drafted during the NFL Draft, eight others signed pro contracts as undrafted free agents. He and Brandon Smith have received invitations to rookie minicamps.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

